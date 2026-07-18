Justin Langer at centre of England succession talk as ECB considers next move after collapse of Bazball

Brendon McCullum’s departure as England’s Test head coach has opened one of the most important vacancies in world cricket, with several former international coaches and prominent domestic figures being linked with the position. Justin Langer is a name linked to England's red-ball coaching. (Getty Images)

The England and Wales Cricket Board is searching for a new red-ball coach after McCullum’s tenure ended following a prolonged run of poor results. England lost the Ashes in Australia 4-1 before suffering eight defeats across their next 12 Tests, bringing the Bazball era to a disappointing conclusion.

A number of candidates could feature in the ECB’s discussions, although no official shortlist has been announced publicly. Reports have suggested that former Australia coach Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, Jonathan Trott and several coaches with experience of the English domestic system may be considered.

Justin Langer among prominent names linked Langer is expected to be among the more high-profile options. The former Australia opener coached his country between 2018 and 2022, recording 15 Test victories and helping the side retain the Ashes in England in 2019.

He has since worked extensively in franchise cricket, including as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. His previous playing spells with Middlesex and Somerset also mean he is familiar with the English county structure.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff might also enter the conversation. Flintoff is currently involved with the England Lions and has previously assisted the senior white-ball side. His existing relationship with England men’s managing director Rob Key could make him a possible internal candidate.

However, any approach could require negotiations, given that Flintoff recently agreed to coach Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Stephen Fleming is another name that has been mentioned following his departure from the Chennai Super Kings. The former New Zealand captain stepped down after an 18-year association with the IPL franchise, having helped CSK win five titles as head coach.

His extensive coaching experience and previous spells as a county player could make him an attractive candidate. Fleming, however, has publicly indicated that he had not been contacted about the England vacancy at the time of his comments.

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Former England batter Jonathon Trott could also feature in discussions after impressing during his spell with Afghanistan. He led them to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup before later leaving the role.

Surrey head coach Gareth Batty, former international coaches Mickey Arthur and Darren Lehmann, and other experienced figures have also been discussed as possible contenders. Batty’s success in guiding Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles could strengthen his credentials, particularly because of his knowledge of England’s domestic player pool.

Arthur and Lehmann both possess considerable international coaching experience, although there has been no confirmed indication that either is under formal consideration. One candidate who will not take the position is Andy Flower. The former England coach confirmed that he had spoken to the ECB and Rob Key but had decided not to pursue a return.

Flower said he remained happy with his current coaching commitments, which include roles with London Spirit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reports elsewhere have claimed that the ECB initially considered a wider group containing figures such as Kumar Sangakkara, Richard Dawson, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson and Adi Birrell. For now, however, the identity of England’s preferred candidate remains uncertain, with the ECB yet to publicly confirm either its shortlist or interview process.