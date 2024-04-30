Shah Rukh Khan expresses ‘personal wish’ to see Rinku Singh in IND's T20 WC squad: ‘That will be the high point for me’

Kolkata Knights Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has backed his team's finisher Rinku Singh for inclusion in the Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI is all set to announce the 15-member squad for the mega ICC event in the coming days and Rinku is amongst one of the contenders to board the flight to the USA and West Indies. Shah Rukh Khan shares his wish to see Rinku Singh in India's T20 WC squad(Instagram/@rinkukumar12)

Rinku grabbed the attention of the fans and the BCCI selectors last season after he smashed five consecutive sixes in Kolkata Knight Riders' stunning last-over win over Gujarat Titans during IPL 2023. He had an impressive last season with 474 runs

He made his India debut last season and was an integral part of the team in the build to the T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter has a strike-rate of 176 plus in 15 T20I for India with two fifties,

Expressing his optimism for Rinku's World Cup prospects, Shah Rukh said during an interview on Star Sports, "Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup Squad and some other youngsters from other teams also.

"Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team. I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me."

However, this season, Rinku has not had many opportunities with the bat as the KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine have been scoring the bulk of runs for them so far.

In his debut season, however, the hard-hitting batsman from Aligarh amassed 356 runs in 15 matches, remaining unbeaten in seven of those games. His runs came at a strike rate of over 175, but power-hitting is not his only talent, for he has the ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

The Bollywood megastar, who shares a great rapport with Rinku, is delighted at his rise after having faced many obstacles on his road to success.

Rinku comes from a very humble background as his father worked as an LPG cylinder delivery man to make ends meet. Despite the offer of a job as a sweeper, Rinku followed his passion for cricket, believing it would lead him to greater heights.

"I just want them to feel happy and when I see these boys playing, I feel like I am living as a sportsperson myself. Especially players like Rinku and Nitish (Rana), I see myself in them. I feel really happy when they perform well," Shah Rukh said.