Rishabh Pant in consideration for vice-captaincy at T20 World Cup after Hardik Pandya's poor show in IPL 2024: Report

Rishabh Pant has made a sensational return to competitive cricket after the horrific car accident in December 2022. He has been scoring consistently well in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League on his return as Delhi Capitals skipper after missing the last season. With his current form, he has almost become a certainty in India's T20 World Cup squad. According to a report on Cricbuzz, he suggested that he is in the fray of becoming Rohit Sharma's deputy alongside Hardik Pandya. Rishabh Pant might replace Hardik Pandya as India's vice-captain for T20 World Cup.(IPL-X)

The report further stated that the national selectors will likely meet on May 1, where Rishabh Pant could be re-appointed as vice-captain, a position he had held in the past.

However, in February, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit would lead the Indian team in the mega ICC event.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I would like to say that I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” Shah said during his address at the event to rename the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium to Niranjan Shah Stadium.

He also stated that Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. "Hardik Pandya will definitely be the vice-captain," he asserted.

However, things have gone downhill for Pandya in the ongoing season of IPL as his captaincy has come under the scanners as Mumbai Indians are placed at the ninth spot on the points table. They are struggling to make it to playoffs with three wins in nine matches. Pandya has flopped with the bat and ball this season. He did get his highest score this season in the last match but had been facing the scrutiny for his under-par show.

Meanwhile, DC skipper Pant has displayed a stupendous performance in IPL 2024. He scored 371 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.38 and at a strike rate of 160.60. The left-hand batter is at the sixth number in the list of orange cap race where Virat Kohli is leading the tally with 500 runs.

With Pant almost a certainty, the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot in the squad is between Sanju Samson and KL Rahul as both of them are in good form in the ongoing edition of IPL.