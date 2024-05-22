Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke at IPL match in Ahmedabad

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised due to heatstroke. The actor was briefly admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and later discharged. PTI quoted the Ahmedabad police confirming the same. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana bring AbRam to polling booth in Mumbai) Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders' team Shah Rukh Khan greets fans after their team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised

PTI reported that Shah Rukh was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, according to the police. He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said. “Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke,” Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The actor was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His daughter Suhana and son AbRam had accompanied the actor who greeted fans after the match and interacted with the cricketers. The trio even celebrated after KKR bear Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match. Suhana celebrates her birthday today.

Interrupting the live show

After the match on Tuesday, Shah Rukh, Suhana and AbRam greeted the fans with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. While doing this, they mistakenly interrupted JioCinema’s IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground.

Shah Rukh quickly realised his folly and apologised to former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina, who were hosting the show, hugged them and then apologised to the fans watching the broadcast before continuing with his lap around the venue. Suhana was seen carefully bypassing the cameras while holding AbRam’s hands.

Upcoming work

Talking to Star Sports for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules recently, Shah Rukh noted that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki), which meant he was working non-stop. He stated that given that his roles required a lot from him physically, he decided to take a break and concentrate on his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) instead.

He said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain…we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here.)”