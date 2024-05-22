 Suhana Khan turns 24: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda share birthday wishes | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Suhana Khan turns 24: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda share birthday wishes

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 22, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies last year, turns 24 on May 22. She's superstar Shah Rukh Khan's only daughter.

Suhana Khan, actor and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, turns 24 today. Her BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, shared sweet birthday wishes for Suhana on social media. (Also Read: Suhana Khan, brother AbRam Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for KKR at Eden Gardens. Watch)

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wish BFF Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday
Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wish BFF Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday

Birthday wishes for Suhana

Suhana's childhood buddy and fellow actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Suhana from an Indian Premier League match where they're wearing Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys. The two actors have frequented KKR's matches in Eden Gardens Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai this season to cheer for the team owned by Shah Rukh. Ananya wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you Suzie (red heart emojis). @suhanakhan2 this pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most (devil face emoji).”

Ananya Panday wishes BFF Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday
Ananya Panday wishes BFF Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, who will soon make her acting debut, also wished Suhana with a similar photo. Wearing KKR jerseys and cheering on from the VIP stands, Shanaya is seen smiling at Suhana, who has her eyes set on the match. Shanaya wrote along with the picture on her Instagram Story, “Happy birthday sister! (lavender heart emoji) Love you long time.”

Shanaya Kapoor wishes Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday
Shanaya Kapoor wishes Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also wished Suhana on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of Suhana in a polka dot dress and wrote simply, “Happy birthday Suhana (red heart emoji).” Navya's brother Agastya Nanda is rumoured to be dating Suhana, his co-star from their debut film The Archies.

Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday
Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday

About Suhana

Suhana Khan, born on May 22, 2000, is the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. She's a trained theatre actor and made her long-awaited film debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics, last year in December. Suhana played Veronica Lodge in The Archies, which is streaming on Netflix India. She'll reportedly be seen alongside Shah Rukh in her next film, King.

 

 

 

 

Suhana Khan turns 24: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda share birthday wishes

