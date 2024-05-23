Shah Rukh Khan back to Mumbai; hides behind umbrella post-release from hospital for heat stroke. Watch

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to heat stroke. On Thursday, he was discharged after receiving treatment and has now returned to Mumbai. However, fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him after the health scare will have to wait longer. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after getting admitted for heat stroke) Shah Rukh Khan hid behind an umbrella despite fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

SRK in Mumbai

Paparazzi photographer Viral Bayani shared a video on Instagram that Shah Rukh has returned to Mumbai after receiving treatment. The actor was in Ahmedabad for his Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His team won the match and the actor even celebrated with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam, greeting fans and taking a victory lap at the stadium.

However, he was hospitalised a day later for dehydration. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared on Thursday that he was doing well, writing, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen accompanied by Gauri and Suhana. Agastya Nanda, Ajay Devgn and CM Eknath Shinde were also spotted at Kalina airport with the actor.

Juhi Chawla visited SRK

Juhi Chawla visited Shah Rukh when he was hospitalised. In a interview with News 18, Juhi assured Shah Rukh's fans about his health and said, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”

Upcoming work

Talking to Star Sports for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules recently, Shah Rukh noted that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki), which meant he was working non-stop. He stated that given that his roles required a lot from him physically, he decided to take a break and concentrate on his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) instead. He will soon reportedly be seen in King, apart from reprising his role as Pathaan for upcoming YRF spy films.