 Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after getting admitted for heat stroke
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after getting admitted for heat stroke

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
May 23, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan came to Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend IPL match of his KKR team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He suffered a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans can finally rejoice as they had been worried for his health. The actor who suffered a heat stroke in Ahmedabad has finally been discharged from the hospital. After his manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed about his well-being on her Instagram story, an ANI report has stated that Shah Rukh was discharged after undergoing treatment at KD Hospital. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares update on his health: ‘Thank you for your love, prayers’)

Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD hospital. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD hospital. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

Ahemedabad SP shares Shah Rukh's health update

The ANI report quoted SP Ahmedabad Rural SP who said, “Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.” The Dunki actor was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration. Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat had earlier told, “Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke.” He was in the state capital on Tuesday to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL (Indian Premiere League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Juhi Chawla assures Shah Rukh's speedy recovery

After knowing about Shah Rukh's hospitalisation, his wife Gauri looked worried as she arrived at the KD hospital. His KKR business partners - Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta also visited him. In a interview with News 18, Juhi assured Shah Rukh's fans about his health and said, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.” Juhi was also a co-producer of the actor's home productions - Asoka (2001) and Chalte Chalte (2003).

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor will play an underworld Don in the film. He will also reprise the character of Pathaan in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan which is part of YRF's spy universe. The yet-to be announced film will be a spin-off to Tiger Franchise and War 2. It is expected that War 2 will set the premise for Tiger vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2.

 

Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after getting admitted for heat stroke
Story Saved
Live Score
