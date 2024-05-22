Shah Rukh Khan apologises with folded hands after interrupting KKR vs SRH live show, Suhana and AbRam's reaction...

Kolkata Knight Riders put on a scintillating show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as the team that finished top of the points table in the league stage reached their fourth final after a thumping eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the bowlers who set up the stunning win, dismissing SRH for just 159 before Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer chased it down in 13.4 overs on the back of their unbeaten 97-run stand. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana inadvertently interrupted IPL 2024 broadcast show

Opting to bat first in Ahmedabad, where Pat Cummins, a few months back, silenced the Indian crowd to lift the ODI World Cup, SRH got off to a horror start with Mitchell Starc picking three wickets with the new ball, which included the dismissal for a duck of Travis Head in the second ball of the match. Rahul Tripathi did manage to revive SRH's innings with his fiery 35-ball 55 and laced a 62-run stand alongside Heinrich Klaasen, but KKR bounced back by inflicting a collapse. Sunrisers lost their next five wickets in a space of just 30 balls for 25 runs. Cummins, however, made a handy contribution with the bat to push the score past 150.

In response, KKR lost their two openers in the first seven overs, but respective fifties from Venkatesh and captain Shreyas saw the two-time champions chase down 160 with 38 balls to spare.

After the match, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana and son AbRam greeted the fans with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. During their gesture for the fans, they inadvertently interrupted JioCinema's IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground.

Shah Rukh then quickly apologised to former India cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina, who were conducting the show, hugged all of them and then apologised to the fans watching the broadcast before continuing with his lap around the venue.

Suhana was seen carefully bypassing the cameras while holding hands of her brother.

"Oh, what a man! Legend!" smiled Aakash. “He did not even realise that he walked into the show. He was very apologetic, but I said, 'You made our day. You are the showstopper.”

The former India opener also took to X to call Shah Rukh a legend.

Video: Shah Rukh Khan mistakenly interrupts KKR vs SRH post-match broadcast, says sorry immediately

The former India opener then recalled his two-year stint at KKR between 2008 and 2009. "I spent a bit of time at KKR with him. I batted at No. 8 and also at No. 6 then. He was very supportive."

KKR will now await the winner of Qualifier 2 to face them in the final at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will have another shot at making the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 of the T20 tournament on Friday in Chennai.