Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan reunite for son Hrehaan Roshan's graduation ceremony. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan came together to celebrate a milestone in their elder son Hrehaan Roshan's life. Sussane took to her Instagram handle to share a video from Hrehaan's graduation ceremony. Hrehaan was seen in a green robe, and smiled with his batchmates. Hrithik and Sussanne also posed for a picture with Hrehaan. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan spend Sunday together; Pashmina Roshan joins them. Watch) Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with Hrehaan Roshan.

Sussane's Instagram video

Sussanne's new post was a video collage of all the special moments from Hrehaan's graduation ceremony at his school. Hrehaan was seen in his school uniform. His brother Hridhaan Roshan was also seen along with him, as they smiled and posed for a picture together. Then, he joined his classmates on stage. The video ended with a family picture, as Hrithik also joined them. The actor was seen in an all-white ensemble. Hrehaan also cut a huge white cake on this special day.

In the caption, Sussanne wrote, “‘Where do we go nobody knows… but I gotta say I am on my way.. ‘ Congratulations my Son.. you are the epitome of grace and strength. I learn from you every day… So proud to be your mama.. @hrehaanroshan_01 This is the beginning to the best days of your Life..”

Reactions

Reacting to the post, Hrithik's father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan commented, “Hrehaan congratulations! this is the beginning sky is the limit. God bless!” Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar commented, “Heyyy .. congratulations. onwards and upwards.” Raveen Tandon also commented, and wrote, “Congratulations!”

Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 and they became parents a few years later. The couple has two sons--Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo share their pictures and videos on social media. Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. All of them frequently spend time together.