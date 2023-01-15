Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan spend Sunday together; Pashmina Roshan joins them. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan and their sons – Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan spent their Sunday together. They were also accompanied by Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Several pictures and videos of the family at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex were shared online. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad cheer for his sons as they perform on stage)

In a clip, Hrithik was seen making his way inside a car. The actor was dressed in a black T-shirt, matching pants, and an olive sweatshirt. He also wore a cap and sneakers. Hrithik also greeted a few fans who stood outside his car. Hrithik was followed by Pashmina who opted for a blue crop top and denims.

Hrehaan, dressed in a black T-shirt, grey pants, and sneakers was seen behind her. He carried a few bags. Sussanne Khan was seen next in a black T-shirt, denims and sneakers with a sweatshirt tied around her neck. Hridhaan who was behind his mother was dressed in a grey T-shirt, dark pants, and shoes. All of them got inside the same car. Pashmina is the daughter of Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan.

Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 and they became parents a few years later. The couple has two sons--Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo share their pictures and videos on social media. Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. All of them frequently spend time together. Recently, they attended an event in which Hrehaan and Hridaan performed on stage. They sang several songs and also played guitar as their parents cheered for them.

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik was last year seen in an action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience.

