Monday, May 27, 2024
5 times Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shined at the IPL stadium while supporting Kolkata Knight Riders

ByMahima Pandey
May 27, 2024 01:24 PM IST

As Kolkata Knight Riders win the 2024 Indian Premier League, let’s revisit times Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan charmed fans at IPL matches

As the owner and a constant cheerleader, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attends almost every match of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The same was the case in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Well, on Sunday when KKR lifted the trophy of the season, SRK celebrated the occasion with his entire family. A specific video of him and his daughter Suhana Khan getting emotional on the stands has now gone viral, also featuring his sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan.

Suhana Khan at IPL 2024 matches with Ananya Panday and AbRam Khan
Suhana Khan at IPL 2024 matches with Ananya Panday and AbRam Khan

Well, Suhana never fails to put a smile on fans’ faces with her sporty chic appearances at KKR’s matches. As the team celebrates their third victory in the premier league, let’s revisit times Suhana won the internet with her charm:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ third IPL victory

Like her parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana was over the moon with joy yesterday when KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with 8 wickets and brought the trophy home. The joy on her face was infectious as she celebrated the moment on the field with her family, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in KKR’s iconic purple jersey

Suhana celebrates KKR's victory with Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam, Aryan, Shanaya and Ananya
Suhana celebrates KKR's victory with Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam, Aryan, Shanaya and Ananya

 

When she was a sun-kissed cheerleader

Earlier this season, when KKR beat Lucknow Super Giants in an exciting match, Suhana dropped gorgeous pictures from the stands. She looked breathtaking as she enjoyed the match while the sun shone down on her, making her flawless skin glisten. The star kid rocked a black t-shirt with her team’s logo, paired with baggy denims. Meanwhile, her BFF Ananya went for a white t-shirt. They looked sporty chic

 

When Suhana was summer chic

During IPL 2023, Suhana sent social media into a frenzy with her style when she attended a match wearing a blue summer dress. Her pictures with Shanaya went viral on social media, with internet users asking SRK to bring his daughter and her best friend to every KKR match

Suhana at IPL 2023 with Shah Rukh and Shanaya
Suhana at IPL 2023 with Shah Rukh and Shanaya

 

When she decided to twin with the sun

It was a full house for KKR when the team won a match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Suhana was joined by Aryan, AbRam and Ananya in the stands where they celebrated their team’s victory. She looked pretty as ever in a yellow tank top as she cheered like a true cricket enthusiast

 

When Suhana made us fall in love with her dimple

Just like her father Shah Rukh, Suhana has a gorgeous dimpled smile. We got a good glimpse of the same during a match in IPL 2018 when she joined the actor in the stands, wearing matching white jerseys with KKR’s logo. It was no less than a delight to witness SRK enjoy a match with his darling daughter

Shah Rukh with Suhana at IPL 2018
Shah Rukh with Suhana at IPL 2018

On the work front, Suhana made her acting debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 film The Archies. Up next, she will share the screen with Shah Rukh in the much-awaited project, The King.

    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

Follow Us On