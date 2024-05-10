Ananya Panday’s top 5 goofy moments with Kartik Aaryan, Mike Tyson & others as she completes 5 years in Bollywood

Five years ago today, Ananya Panday began her journey in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 (2019). In the last few years, she has not only made a mark with her acting skills but has also proven her versatility, the latest example being her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). But another reason why the 25-year-old actor is loved by fans is that she is relatable and quirky. As Ananya celebrates 5 years in Bollywood today, let’s look back at the top 5 times she was fun, goofy and absolutely lovable. Ananya Panday at her goofiest

When she revealed her hidden talent

On an episode of Kapil Sharma’s show, Ananya said she can touch her nose with her tongue. Yes, she was brutally trolled for this. Kangana Ranaut and Adah Sharma even took indirect digs at the star kid. But she owned it and left us in splits with her cuteness. Ananya even shocked Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan with her hidden talent

Ananya Panday flaunting her hidden talent

When she stole Kartik Aaryan’s moustache

Ananya shared sizzling chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). But it was their off-screen bond that fans fell in love with. In this fun behind-the-scenes video, the two hid their mouth before surprising social media users with Ananya’s new look—the actor had stolen Kartik’s moustache. Well, she gave the Bollywood heartthrob quite some competition for his role of ‘Pati’

When she mistook Liger for Tiger

Soon after her film Liger (2022) released, paparazzi greeted Ananya at the airport as ‘Liger girl’. In a viral video of the same, the actor mistook ‘Liger’ for ‘Tiger’ (Shroff) and asked, “Tiger aa raha hai?” This was a hilarious goof-up but Ananya made up for it by laughing at the confusion herself. Happens to the best of us!

Face off with Farah Khan

Recently Ananya had a major face-off with filmmaker Farah Khan when they wore the same colour. As they crossed paths in this funny clip, the title track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi played in the background. In the caption below, Farah joked, “When someone younger n hotter wears the same colour 😡.” While the filmmaker looked smart in a red shirt, Ananya was smoking hot in a bodycon dress and matching blazer. But it's their expressions that tickled our funny bone

Fangirl moment with Mike Tyson

Who doesn’t love Mike Tyson! But who can forget the time he bit off fellow boxer Evander Holyfield's ear during their infamous boxing match in 1997? Well, it seems like Ananya had that moment in mind when she got clicked with Mike on the sets of their film Liger. Hence the goofy, and relatable, expression. The boxer had joined Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in an extended cameo appearance. In the caption below, the Bollywood diva joked, “We’re clearly getting along really well 🙈🥊🤪 @miketyson #LIGER 🦁🔀”

Currently Ananya is in the news for her break-up with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. But we are looking forward to many more goofy moments and versatile performances from her! We wish the star kid all the best.