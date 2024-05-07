Kartik Aaryan ditches Mumbai traffic by taking Metro; clicks selfies with fans. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently proved that even amidst the glitz and glamour of showbiz, he's still a man of the masses. And he did it by dodging Mumbai's notorious traffic and taking the Mumbai metro instead. Actor Kartik Aaryan also clicked selfies with his fans in Mumbai metro.

It was a moment of delight and joy when his fans spotted Kartik travelling in the same metro, and they used the chance to capture the moment. A snippet of the video has surfaced online, and is going viral for all the right reasons. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan buys a swanky new SUV worth ₹4.17 cr after saying his mom won’t let him get one last year. See pic)

Kartik’s metro adventure

In a video, shared on Instagram handles of several paparazzi in Mumbai, Kartik can be seen standing in the metro. He was seen wearing a mask to hide his identity, but fans recognised him, and came to him to click selfies.

Sporting a laid-back ensemble of a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and crisp white sneakers, Kartik blended effortlessly into the crowd. In the video, it is seen that Kartik didn't miss a beat, and he graciously interacted with fellow passengers and happily posed for selfies with fans. (Read: Kartik Aaryan meets fan who cycled over 1000 km from Jhansi to Mumbai to see him. Watch)

His down-to-earth demeanour and genuine connection was also noticed by netizens. One of the fans wrote, “Public ka shehzada”. Another wrote, “God bless you kartik bro.” Another user commented, “Aam Aadmi (red heart emoticon)”, while one wrote, “Middle class boy (folded hands emoticon).”

Kartik’s upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor is currently busy with the work of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in which he shares the screen with Triptii Dimri. Actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is also returning to the franchise.

He is also excited about the release of his film Chandu Champion, in which he has collaborated with director Kabir Khan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14. There were also reports that he is on board for Vishal Bhardwaj’s long-delayed project on Don Hussain Ustara which was earlier titled Sapna Didi. (Read: Kartik Aaryan to play Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's next: Report)