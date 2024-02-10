Kartik Aaryan meets fan who cycled over 1000 km from Jhansi to Mumbai to see him. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following in the country, ever since he first made his breakout turn in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. On Saturday, he was seen meeting a die-hard fan who spent nine days on the cycle and travelled from Jhansi to Mumbai to meet him. (Also read: When Kartik Aaryan shocked internet and revealed his mom controls his finances, gives him allowance) Kartik Aaryan with the fan.

Kartik meets his fan

On Saturday, Kartik was seen coming out of his house in the city to meet the fan who arrived in his cycle. Upon seeing the actor, the fan proceeded to touch his feet. Kartik then asked him if he wants a glass of water. With the paparazzi stationed outside his house, the actor posed with the fan for many pictures.

The actor also talked with the fan for a brief while. “Jhansi se kaise aye tum? Cycle se (How did you come this far from Jhansi on a cycle)?” he asked. To this the fan said that he had his cycle, and also told him that the distance from his village to the main city is over 1000 km. The actor shook his hands with the fan and expressed his gratitude.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “So humble and generous this superstar is!” Another said, “Wow for nine days on a cycle! I cannot believe how difficult it must be.”

Upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite actor Kiara Advani. The film was received well by the audience and went on to become a box office success. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The sports drama, which is directed by Kabir Khan, is slated to release on June 14, 2024. Kartik also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

