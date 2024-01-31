Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘intense’ Chandu Champion shoot, tastes sugar after a year. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up the shoot of his next, Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a video with director Kabir Khan where he fed him a RasMalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. For Chandu Champion, Kartik had undergone a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman. (Also read: Kartik Aryan dons a uniform, unveils first look from Chandu Champion) Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable moment with Kabir Khan.

Kartik's latest Instagram video

Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a video where he was seen with Kabir Khan and the rest of the crew. In the video, Kabir Khan was seen feeding Kartik with a whole plate of RasMalai. Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and give his director a hug. The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment.

In the caption, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk (red heart emoticon)"

First look of the film

Kartik unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion last year in August. In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also starred Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel and Rajpalm Yadav among others. The film was received positively and performed well at the box office.

