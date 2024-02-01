When Kartik Aaryan shocked internet and revealed his mom controls his finances, gives him allowance

On Thursday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting Budget 2024. Ahead of which, we take a look back at when actor Kartik Aaryan bamboozled the internet by opening up about how his mother Mala Tiwari handles his finances. During a 2023 interview with Film Companion, the actor had also said that he doesn’t know how much money he has in his bank account. Also read | Budget 2024: When Suniel Shetty raised concern about rising tomato prices Kartik Aaryan also said that whenever he has to buy something, he must get his mother's permission first.

Kartik Aaryan on his mom not letting let him buy car

Kartik Aaryan also said that whenever he has to buy something, he must get his mother's permission first. “My mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not... I wanted to buy a car on my birthday, but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, ‘Abhi nahi le sakte (You cannot buy right now)'. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells him, because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have, I don’t know kaunsa (which) account hai (it is).”

On why his mother gives him a monthly allowance

Kartik, who will be soon seen in the film Chandu Champion, and also has Aashiqui 3 in his kitty, further said, “She just doesn’t want me to get spoilt. She thinks I can still get spoilt. I have lived my life where I spent more than my earnings. So, I think she is used to that idea and she doesn’t like it. She has decided isko pocket money mein hi rakho, usme sudhra rahega (She gives me pocket money to keep me in check).”

Reacting to a video from his Film Companion interview, an Instagram user had said in 2023, "Another day of Indian men refusing to grow up!" One also wrote, "His wife will have lot of issues with the mother." Another commented, "Good luck to his wife." A comment also read, "Why do we promote such grown up kids?"

