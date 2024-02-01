Budget 2024: When Suniel Shetty raised concern about rising tomato prices

The budget for 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Last year, the budget was announced on the last working day of February. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sixth budget will be broadcast live on DD News and Press Information Bureau’s YouTube. Ahead of that, looking back at when actor Suniel Shetty addressed the inflation, complained about the rising tomato prices and got candid about how he was coping with it last year with Aaj Tak. (Also Read: Athiya Shetty reacts as dad Suniel Shetty, brother Ahan Shetty wish her and KL Rahul on first wedding anniversary) When the prices of tomatoes rose due to inflation in 2023, the actor was one of the few people who raised concern(Instagram)

‘I eat fewer tomatoes now’

Commenting on how people think he’s a superstar so inflation doesn’t affect celebs like him, Suniel had told the website, “We believe in eating fresh produce so my wife Mana only buys vegetables for a day or two. The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed and it has affected us as well.”

He added, “If you look at the prices on these apps, you will be shocked, they’re much cheaper than getting tomatoes from markets. I order from apps because they sell fresh produce. They even tell you where the vegetables were grown and how farmers benefit.

Given that the tomato prices had affected the aam janta last year, they were surprised to see the actor get candid about using fewer tomatoes in cooking. “I have always been one for bargaining because I am also a hotelier. But inflation and rising prices affect the quality of food. Even I have no choice but to compromise on taste now.”

Upcoming work

Suniel was last seen in the OTT film Operation Fryday which streamed on Zee 5 in 2023. He will soon be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, apart from Hera Pheri 3. The former is directed by Ahmed Khan and the latter will be directed by Farhad Samji. Both the films’ release dates are yet to be announced.

