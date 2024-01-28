Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: Here's who Suniel Shetty thinks will win. Watch

Suniel Shetty is at the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale and he's made up his mind on who he's rooting for. The actor is appearing on the reality show on Sunday to promote his upcoming show Dance Deewane. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Voting lines to open again; Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande frontrunners for trophy) Suniel Shetty at Bigg Boss 17 finale

Who is Suniel supporting?

A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram of Suniel stepping out of his vanity van before entering the sets of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. He looked dashing in an all-black avatar, completing his look with dark sunglasses. When the paps asked him who he's supporting in the finale, Suniel had the most unexpected response.

He chose fellow actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, much to the amusement of those around him. Suniel and Salman have acted together in a few films, the last one being Sohail Khan's 2014 action film Jai Ho. Interestingly, Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with Salman's 2015 production, Nikkhil Advani's romantic action film Hero.

What's happening on the Bigg Boss finale?

Suniel is on the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale to promote Dance Deewane, which will replace the Salman-hosted reality show on Colors TV. Suniel will co-judge that kids' dance reality show with his former co-star Madhuri Dixit.

Actors Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan will join Salman in the finale as well. The duo will come on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote their upcoming film Shaitaan, which will hit the theatres on March 8.

The Bigg Boss finale episode will see Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra competing against each other for the coveted trophy.

Contestants' families will also appear on the show to support them. Bharti Singh with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and social media personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will also graced the grand finale.

The 17th season began on October 17 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. Now, it is to be seen who will emerge as the winner.

