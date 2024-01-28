Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar among frontrunners for trophy

Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: After more than 100 days, the last day of Bigg Boss season 17 is finally here. On Sunday, midnight, host Salman Khan will declare the winner of this season. Among the final five are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra. Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita Lokhande is ahead in the race.

The reality show began on Colors on October 16 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. All of them will be back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

Rumours suggest that a finalist will also be offered ₹10 lakh to quit the race to the trophy. This has happened every season finale over the past few years.

Contestants' families will also appear on the show to support them, including Vicky Jain's mother, who gained some notoriety on social media after her last couple of appearances on the show. However, she cheered for Ankita on Saturday as the media caught up with her outside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Catch all the latest updates ahead of the finale here: