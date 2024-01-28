Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar among frontrunners for trophy
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Salman Khan will crown the winner from finalists Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun and Mannara Chopra.
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: After more than 100 days, the last day of Bigg Boss season 17 is finally here. On Sunday, midnight, host Salman Khan will declare the winner of this season. Among the final five are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra.
The reality show began on Colors on October 16 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. All of them will be back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.
Rumours suggest that a finalist will also be offered ₹10 lakh to quit the race to the trophy. This has happened every season finale over the past few years.
Contestants' families will also appear on the show to support them, including Vicky Jain's mother, who gained some notoriety on social media after her last couple of appearances on the show. However, she cheered for Ankita on Saturday as the media caught up with her outside the Bigg Boss 17 house.
- Jan 28, 2024 10:52 AM IST
Mannara to perform to Besharam Rang
Mannara Chopra will be performing at the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. Here is a glimpse of her dance performance.Jan 28, 2024 10:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: The HT poll verdict
Hindustan Times readers have voted to crown Ankita Lokhande as the winner of the latest season. Ankita got 48% votes and she was followed by Munawar Faruqui in the second position with 28% votes. Abhishek Kumar came in third with 14% votes and Mannara Chopra took the fourth spot with 9.8% votes. The fifth finalist is Arun Mashettey.Jan 28, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita-Vicky's performance
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will perform to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham songs in the finale episode. Their violatile relationship was one of the biggest talking points throughout the season.Jan 28, 2024 09:49 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Kamya praises Pooja Bhatt
Kamya Punjabi has been following the season since October and has showered praises on Pooja Bhatt. “'Yeh show aapko REVEAL karta hai (this show reveals who you are)' Everything that u said, i have always loved you @PoojaB1972 ji but today i love u even more,” she wrote in a tweet after watching Pooja support Mannara Chopra as a guest on the show. Pooja replied to Kamya, “Thank you so much. Your message means a lot. Truly does!”Jan 28, 2024 09:36 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Dibang's tough questions to Abhishek
On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss, jounalist Dibang asked some tough questions to Abhishek Kumar about his violent nature. “Kya aapke ghar mein bhi aise hote hai (on Abhishek slapping Isha)? Kya aapne dekha hai aise hote hue, kya aapke sath aise hua hai, aapko maara gaya hai kya chata," he asked.Jan 28, 2024 09:24 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Munawar Faruqui trends on Twitter
Finalist Munawar Faruqui is trending on Twitter with 270,000 tweets. Fans are trending 'HAPPY B'DAY WINNER MUNAWAR' on the social media app. Fans of the standup comedia are cheering for him, asking others to vote for him ahead of the finale. Munawar started strong in the house but his image took a massive hit when it was revealed that he was two-timing his girlfriends Nazila and Ayesha.
