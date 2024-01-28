Bigg Boss 17 winner is Ankita Lokhande: HT readers give their verdict

It's still sometime to go before host Salman Khan announces the winner of Bigg Boss 17 but the HT Twitter poll may offer some hint at who could lift the trophy. Hindustan Times readers have voted to crown Ankita Lokhande as the winner of the latest season. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar among frontrunners for trophy) Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has been a crowd favourite since the show began,

Who could win?

Ankita got 48% votes and she was followed by Munawar Faruqui in the second position with 28% votes. Abhishek Kumar came in third with 14% votes and Mannara Chopra took the fourth spot with 9.8% votes. The fifth finalist is Arun Mashettey.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Is Munawar going to lead?

Other polls on Twitter by different Bigg Boss fanpages paint a similar picture but with Munawar also as a leading contestant. While he began strong on the show, his confidence took a hit when he was revealed to have two-timed on exes Nazila and Ayesha. The latter even entered the Bigg Boss house and exposed him. Sunday also marks his birthday and fans are still hoping that he would take the trophy home. If he does, this will be his second reality show win after Lock Upp.

Ankita's journey

Ankita entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain. They stayed in headlines throughout the season due to their constant fighting on the show. She threw slippers at him, he almost slapped her on camera. Later, his mother entered the show as guest and caused more chaos with her comments in the media against Ankita.

Abhishek the underdog?

Abhishek is also a controversial contestant this season. He was joined on the show by his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, who had accused him of getting abusive with her, during the premiere of the show. Abhishek, however, gained sympathy from audience overtime, despite his frequent violent outbursts. He even slapped Isha's current boyfriend and wildcard entry Samarth Jurel on the show once.

The finale will premiere from 6pm on Sunday, January 28 on Colors and Jio Cinema.