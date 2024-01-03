Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gives a hard slap to Samarth, contestants are shocked; Riteish Deshmukh shows support

Things took a bad turn on Bigg Boss 17 recently. A promo for an upcoming episode of the reality show shows Abhishek Kumar delivering a tight slap on Samarth Jurel's face as he tried to annoy him during a fight. The incident left all the other contestants on the show shocked. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan lashes out at Aoora after he allegedly attacks her. Watch) Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel had a bad moment on Bigg Boss 17.

Samarth and Isha vs Abhishek

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been getting rather mean with Abhishek, bringing up his mental health issues of the past to tease and provoke him. Isha called Abhishek ‘mental bhopu’ and he said, "Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya (I was crazy in love with you. You gave me mental issues)."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Isha instead made a comment on Abhishek's father, "Tere papa ko bhi pata hai bachpan se mental hai tu, sabko pata hai mental hai tu (Even your father knows how you have been mentally unstable since childhood. Everyone knows it)." He said, "Teri maa ko teri harkatein pata hai (Your mother knows your tricks). Chee girl."

Isha said that everyone saw how Abhishek was pretending to be claustrophobic the other day and told him to break the TV if he is so angry. He was trying to speak, when Samarth put a paper into his mouth. Abhishek threw the paper away and turned around to smack Samarth across the face. Other contestants were shocked to witness this. Arun Mashettey got up from his seat and Aoora and Ankita Lokhande made a shocked face.

While fans were also taken aback by the violent response, many sided with Abhishek still. “Glad abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what chintu and isha is doing is totally wrong,” read a tweet. “THIS is the MOST offensive n MOST triggering Samarth Jurel can be. Salman shud SURELY address this in favour of Abhishek Kumar on this WKV (Weekend Ka Vaar episode). Period,” read another tweet. “Since three weeks this Chintu (Samarth Jurel) and Isha are continuously poking and instigating Abhishek… what can you expect from Abhishek? Of course he'll lose his calm, he has anger issues. Glad that Abhishek slapped him… sukoon mila (Felt peaceful),” commented another fan.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also seemingly responded to the clash. “Heart goes out to Abhishek… Bigg Boss 17,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Riteish shows support

Recently, actor Neil Bhatt spoke about Abhishek and Isha's equation on the show. Neil said that Isha and Abhishek's breakup was so bad that the former had to check into a mental health facility. She knew about this and used this as a weapon to trigger him.