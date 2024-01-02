Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan lashes out at Aoora after he allegedly attacks her. Watch

Another fight broke out in the Bigg Boss 17 house, after South Korean singer Aoora allegedly attacked Ayesha Khan in a recent episode. As per a clip posted on X, Ayesha was lying on the bed when Aoora hit her on the face and went out. Ayesha got up and went after him, saying that she would not tolerate such behaviour at any cost. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan is back, picks up fight with Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal. Watch) Aoora hit Ayesha while she was lying on her bed.

In the clip, which was shared by Bigg Boss 24*7, Aoora was seen walking towards Abhishek as he lay on his bed. Aoora seemed to be angry at him, but Abhishek said that he is not interested in following his orders because he nominated him without any reason. Apparently, Aoora, who is the captain of the house, had requested Abhishek Kumar to carry on with the cleaning duties in the house. Abhishek said he would not do so.

Meanwhile, Ayesha, who was lying down on her own bed, told Abhishek not to tell anything to Aoora or else he would not listen and be angry. At this point, Aoora came around to face her and aggressively hit the blanket covering her face. Ayesha seemed shocked for a moment and got up. She then went near the garden area and said, "What is wrong with you, Aoora?" She then added, "To be very clear, kuch bhi reason ho main yaha yeh lene nahi aayi hoo (whatever the reason is, I am not here to entertain such things from anyone)."

Last week, Ayesha had a meltdown in the Bigg Boss house, after which she collapsed. She was rushed in for medical check-up, where even show's host and actor Salman Khan came to check on her. Ayesha returned to the Bigg Boss house a day ago, where she was greeted by the rest of the inmates with a warm hug. Still, Ayesha refused to interact with Munawar Faruqui there. For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend and the two have been picking up fights ever since she entered the house as a wild card entry.

