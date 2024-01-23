Athiya Shetty reacts as dad Suniel Shetty, brother Ahan Shetty wish her and KL Rahul on first wedding anniversary

Suniel shares pic of Athiya, KL Rahul

Suniel posted a candid picture in which KL Rahul sat near Athiya as she wrapped her arms around him. Both of them smiled, looking away from the camera while sitting inside a room. In the photo, Athiya wore a black sweatshirt and blue denims. Rahul was seen in a white T-shirt and pants.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Suniel wishes Athiya, Rahul on wedding anniversary

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy first-anniversary bachchas (kids) (black heart, Hamsa and nazar amulet emojis)." Athiya reacted to it, "Love you papaaa." Archana Puran Singh commented, "Wishing you both a very happy Anniversary @klrahul @athiyashetty." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary."

Athiya reacts to Ahan's post, teases him

Ahan Shetty posted a photo from Athiya and Rahul's wedding day. The candid picture featured Ahan, Athiya and Rahul doing a ritual as they stood inside the mandap. Sharing it, Ahan captioned the post, “How time flies! Happy one-year anniversary (nazar and grey heart emojis).”

Taking to the comment section, Athiya wrote, "Happy anniversary to you and Rahul." Ahan joked, "@athiyashetty - @klrahul we’ve been exposed." She also posted black heart emojis in the comments section.

About Athiya and KL Rahul

Athiya and KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023. The ceremony took place at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to the photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan, along with her husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended the event.

Recently, Athiya travelled to South Africa to be with KL Rahul, who participated in the two-match Test series in the country. She had shared pictures from the quality time she spent there. The pictures showed Athiya enjoying the scenic beauty of Cape Town. "Life in Cape Town >>>," she had captioned the post. Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place