Kartik Aaryan buys a swanky new SUV worth 4.17 cr after saying his mom won’t let him get one last year. See pic

Kartik’s new acquisition

In a video taken by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Kartik could be seen performing a puja for his new car as his pet dog, Katori, looked on.

He also shared a picture of him and Katori on Instagram, enjoying the spacious boot of the car, writing, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi. (Our range has grown a little.)”

Actor Sunny Singh commented under his post, writing, “Chal sagar chinese phir (Let’s go get Chinese.)” in a callback to Kartik’s post when he was gifted a McLaren GT by Bhushan Kumar. Back then he shared a picture of his swanky gift, joking, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift.)” Actor Bhuvan Arora wrote, “Riksha se nikla, par rover mere range mein. (I came by rikshaw but the Rover is in my range.)” Filmmaker Kabir Khan and others also left him congratulatory messages.

When Kartik’s mom didn’t let him buy a car

In a 2023 interview with Film Companion, he said that his mom controlled his finances and he didn’t know how much money he had in his bank account. He said whenever he wanted something, he would take his mom’s permission. “I wanted to buy a car on my birthday, but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, abhi nahi le sakte (you cannot buy one right now). I have no option but to believe what my mother tells me, because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have.”

Kartik’s swanky rides

The Range Rover SV is the latest addition to Kartik’s swanky rides, which include McLaren GT, a BMW 5 Series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition. The actor will soon be seen in the third film of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. He'll also star in Chandu Champion.

