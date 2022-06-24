Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth 3.7 cr after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, hopes to eat Chinese on it

Kartik Aaryan has become the owner of India’s first McLaren GT after the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On top of it, the actor received it as a gift from producer and T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar. The duo posed together in front of the swanky sports car and flashed the signature hand gesture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan emerges as the Shehzada of Bollywood

The supercar is worth ₹3.73 crore, ex-showroom. This is currently the most affordable McLaren on sale in India. Kartik's McLaren GT is in a classic orange shade with wheels in gloss black. He took the delivery of the car from Infinity Cars in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan with his new car.

Kartik revealed on in a post on his Instagram account that the car has been given to him as a gift by Bhushan Kumar. Thanking Bhushan for the gift, which he wants to use as a table to eat chinese, Kartik said that he hopes to get a private jet after his next film's success. He wrote, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift. Heard he fruit of labour is sweet but did not know it can be so big. Next gift should be a private jet sir).”

Bhushan has collaborated with Kartik on two successful films- - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which are also the highest-grossing films by Kartik, respectively. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara, recently crossed ₹180 crore at the box office. They will soon mark their third collaboration with Shehzada, which stars Kartik opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial will also feature Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

Bhushan had praised Kartik in his interviews earlier this month, revealing that the actor stood by him even when they faced financial difficulties during the production of Shehzada. Talking about reports that Kartik has hiked his fees after becoming a star, Bhushan said, "He's very grounded that way. Everyone should think about it that if we are making a big film then it's necessary to spend on it. He understands that. We have another film together- Shehzada. I don't want to say, but in Shehzada a situation came where he stood by the producers. So that reveals that he is not running after money, he is running after good content."

Meanwhile, McLaren GT has become the latest addition to Kartik's car collection, which includes a BMW 5 Series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON