Kartik Aaryan to play Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's next: Report

Vishal Bhardwaj has finally found his leading man for his long-delayed project on Don Hussain Ustara which was earlier titled Sapna Didi. He has zeroed it on actor Kartik Aaryan to play the lead, as per a recent post from film journalist Rahul Raut on his X account. This will mark the first time that Kartik and Vishal work on a film together. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan buys a swanky new SUV worth ₹4.17 cr after saying his mom won’t let him get one last year. See pic) Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next.

What the new report says

The report confirming the news read, “CONFIRMED!! Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj collaborate for a gritty thriller, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… Kartik to play #HussainUstara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld's kingpin #DawoodIbrahim... It's reportedly the same Sapna Didi project Bhardwaj was once making with late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone... The old script has been tweaked and will now be told from Ustara's perspective...”

More details

The same report also added details about when the film will go on floors. “The yet-untitled film goes on floors in September 2024... The leading lady for the role of #AshrafKhan aka #SapnaDidi is not yet finalized!” read the report. Earlier Deepika Padukone was attached to star in the project.

It will be interesting to see the collaboration between Kartik and Vishal. The writer-director is known for his gritty, intense and rural dramas and mainly for adapting Shakespeare's works in Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. He had two OTT releases last year, in Netflix's Khufiya and SonyLiv's Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently wrapped the first schedule of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. He will be seen next in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

