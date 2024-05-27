Suhana in tears, asks father Shah Rukh Khan 'are you happy' before hugging him in emotional moment after KKR's IPL win

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh was present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday with his entire family despite being released from the hospital three days earlier in Ahmedabad, where he reportedly suffered a heatstroke. He has remained a constant supporter of the team along with his daughter Suhana, who has attended nearly all the matches for KKR. And hence, the two were left emotional after Kolkata stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk to script a dominating eight-wicket win to lift the IPL trophy for the third time in history. Suhana and father Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional moment after KKR's IPL title win

The Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers put on a clinical show in Chennai, with Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora inflicting early damage with the new ball. This led to Sunrisers being folded for just 113, the lowest-ever score by a team in the IPL final, in 18.3 overs. In reply, KKR did lose two wickets, but an aggressive unbeaten fifty from Venkatesh Iyer saw the team wrapping up the chase in just 10.3 overs. This triumphant performance was a source of pride and celebration for the KKR camp.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Celebrations had started early in the KKR camp, for whom the win seemed almost certain after SRH's lacklustre batting show in the final. However, when the inevitable happened, some burst into jubilant celebrations, while few were left tearful. Suhana, who travelled to each of the venues to support KKR through their campaign, was left emotional after the match before she asked his father, Shah Rukh, "Are you happy?" and hugged him. Her brothers, Aryan and AbRam joined the two as well.

This was KKR's third IPL title win. They previously lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who returned to the franchise before the start of this season as a mentor.

Captain Shreyas Iyer labelled KKR as the 'invincibles' after the stunning run to the IPL title win which comprised an unbeaten run of six matches since April 29.

"We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour," he said in the post-match presentation before collecting the trophy.