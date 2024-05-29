 Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt post for Kolkata Knight Riders after their IPL victory, reveals Gautam Gambhir's advice | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt post for Kolkata Knight Riders after their IPL victory, reveals Gautam Gambhir's advice

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 29, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan penned a gratitude post for his team Kolkata Knight Riders after they clinched the IPL title with a dominating performance in the final.

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League this year, after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match. It was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Now, Shah Rukh has dedicated a heartfelt gratitude post for his boys on his social media, with the group anthem, “Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always.” (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies)

Shah Rukh Khan with the KKR team after they won the IPL.
Shah Rukh Khan with the KKR team after they won the IPL.

Shah Rukh's post

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh was seen doing the flying-kiss gesture during the trophy photoshoot with all the members of the team. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, along with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen in the group picture.

In the caption, Shah Rukh began, “To my boys…. my team…. my champs….'these blessed candles of the night' …. My Stars…of KKR.”

He then highlighted the contribution and hard work of the players and wrote, “I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @GautamGambhir….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of @abhisheknayar1 & leadership of @ShreyasIyer15... the dedication of @rtendo27, Bharat Arun @1crowey & @Numb3z... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration.”

Gautam Gambhir's advice

He further shared Gautam Gambhir's advice to the team in the caption, and wrote: “GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last….Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025.”

After the match, Shah Rukh met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In a video, Harshit Rana was seen hugging Shah Rukh and lifting him up in excitement. In the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh can be seen kissing Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with an all-round performance against SRH in the final. In 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title on the same ground, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy.

 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt post for Kolkata Knight Riders after their IPL victory, reveals Gautam Gambhir's advice
