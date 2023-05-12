When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his bond with son Aryan, said he wants to be bigger than me: ‘We crack some dirty jokes’

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have a strong, easygoing bond with one another. Recently, the 25-year-old directed his father in a new advertisement to launch his luxury clothing brand D'YAVOL X. While fans raised their eyebrows about the steep prices, the clothing line managed to be sold out anyway. In an old interview, Shah Rukh hinted at his older son's ambitions for the future, saying he wanted to be bigger than his father. Moreover, he stated that they both have a friendly relationship where they can even crack some dirty jokes with one another. (Also read: Punit Malhotra shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan from new project, fans wonder 'what's happening?') Shah Rukh Khan starred in Aryan Khan's brand advertisement.

Besides his clothing brand, Aryan Khan is also debuting in Bollywood this year as a writer-director and showrunner with a web series. The show will be produced by his parents' company Red Chillies Entertainment. The six-episode series is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to begin filming later this year. The working title of the show is reportedly Stardom. Aryan graduated from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC) where he studied writing and directing.

During a 2018 interview with Parent Circle, the actor had opened up about his relationship with his eldest child. He had said, "Aryan, I see myself in — when I was younger — only far more mature. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while [daughter] Suhana wants to be an actor. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking."

He also added, "We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool."

Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan this year. He is gearing up for his next, Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. The film will be released in September 2023. Recently, he was seen shooting for a new project, likely an ad, with director Punit Malhotra.

