SRK poses with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, Anil and Sonam at Beckham's party, Find out why the pic was different!

Nov 17, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a dinner party for football legend David Beckham and it was attended by who's who of the entertainment industry including Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Now, he has dropped a picture from the party which is grabbing the eyeballs.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): An intriguing photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, well if you see the picture you won't know it's him, from the dinner party the superstar hosted for football legend David Beckham has become a talking point on social media.

The party hosted at SRK's residence 'Mannat' saw in attendance actor Sonam Kapoor and family, who had also hosted the footballer after India's win at the World Cup semifinals against New Zealand.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja dropped one photo from SRK's party.

He captioned the photo, "Mumbai Nights...We won't be distracted by comparison if we're captivated by purpose."

Anand tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the picture that showed just the feet of the people photographed.

Sonam and Anand had previously hosted a grand welcome party for Beckham which was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

The English footballer David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, which has partnered with the International Cricket Council to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Considered one of the best footballers of all time, Beckham has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them between the years 1996 and 2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles. (ANI)

