Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wraps up shoot of his directorial debut Stardom, cuts huge cake. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the industry as a director! Aryan has now completed the shoot of the series that will be marking his directorial debut. In a video posted by the fan pages of Shah Rukh, Aryan was seen in a happy mood, cutting a huge white cake and celebrating with the cast and crew of the project. (Also read: Mona Singh gets on board for Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom, currently shooting in Goa) Aryan Khan has completed the shoot of his directorial debut series.

Aryan wraps up the shoot

In the video posted by the fan page on Instagram, Aryan is seen wearing a black shirt, with a lot of neon lights around the place. A board is seen behind him with many posters of Shah Rukh's films, including Main Hoon Na. He proceeds to cut a huge white cake as the cast and crew surround him. They were seen cheering for him.

In a different video, Bobby Deol was also seen talking with him and smiling along with many other people. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Stardom is written by Aryan and is bankrolled by Shah Rukh’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

More details

Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, Aryan has no plans to follow Shah Rukh's footsteps to become an actor. Suhana made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shah Rukh also cleared all doubts about the same in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, “He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realizes that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”

In April, HT reported that Mona Singh had been cast in a pivotal part in the project. “It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan,” a source informed.