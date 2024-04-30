 Mona Singh gets on board for Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom, currently shooting in Goa - Hindustan Times
Mona Singh gets on board for Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom, currently shooting in Goa

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 30, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Actor Mona Singh is currently shooting in Goa for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's debut directorial, a web series titled Stardom.

As someone who loves to experiment and step out of her comfort zone, actor Mona Singh is all set to explore a new zone with her next project. We have heard that the actor has come on board for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan’s debut directorial venture titled Stardom.

Mona Singh
Mona Singh

“It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan,” a source tells us.

Also Read: Mona Singh opens up on breaking Instagram in 2023 twice, thanks to selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. “Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps. ,” the source adds.

Talking about Aryan and how he is on the set, the insider tells us, “Aryan is overlooking things to ensure nothing from the set leaks online. He exactly knows how to explain scenes and hence makes the work much easier. His vision is very clear. He uses words to explain the scene in detail which helps an actor to give their best foot.”

Presently in the filming stage, the series is said to have six episodes scheduled for release on a streaming platform. The buzz also has it that the series will have cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Aryan has written the script and it is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Mona Singh gets on board for Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom, currently shooting in Goa
