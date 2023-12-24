Mona Singh opens up on breaking Instagram in 2023 twice, thanks to selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

Mona Singh can't believe she broke the internet this year. When she sneaked out selfies with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan on separate occasions, she didn't know they'd blow up as much as they did on Instagram. She's done three hit shows this year, but people can't stop talking about the two selfies. “That's what it's come down to,” Mona says candidly, in an exclusive interview. Mons Singh photos with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

The Shah Rukh Khan selfie

“He's such a great guy. People don't call him King Khan for no reason," Mona says, as she recalls what happened at his furiously guarded birthday bash on November 2. “All his people were around, but no one was taking selfies. Because there were official photographers and we were told we'd get those pictures. By the time I got the chance to meet and wish him personally, none of the photographers were around. So I looked at him and said I needed a picture. He said, ‘I’m so sorry Mona, no selfies tonight.' I was like I respect that.”

While leaving the party at 4 am, Mona went to Shah Rukh again to wish him good night. It was then that she got him alone and he asked if she got her picture. “He said, ‘Come here, do you know how talented you are?’ He then took my phone and clicked a selfie. I told him I'd never forget this moment in my life. I was smiling on my way back home. I didn't even know nobody had any picture with him. That's why it blew out of proportion.”

Laal Singh Chadha screening at Mannat

Mona says last year, Aamir Khan held a screening of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha at Shah Rukh's residence, Mannat. She was amazed that Shah Rukh remembered the exact outfit Mona wore at the occasion over a year later at his birthday bash. “He said, ‘For the Laal Singh Chaddha screening, you were wearing a zari wala kurta to my house?’ He remembered the colour of my kurta and it was last year in August!”

Mona feels she has a “deep connection” with the entire Khan family as Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and her share the same birthday: October 8. She was touched by how the entire family at Mannat opened their doors and praised her performance as Laal's mother in the movie. “Shah Rukh sir loved it. He kept telling me how wonderful I was. He was so gracious,” recalls Mona.

Meeting the kids

Mona's early encounter with Shah Rukh happened around two decades ago, when he came to meet her with his kids, Aryan and Suhana Khan, and told her they don't sleep until they watch her show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. Mona has come a long way since her debut TV show, and so have Aryan and Suhana. While the former is currently shooting his directorial debut show, the latter recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's period musical The Archies on Netflix India.

Mona attended the film's premiere earlier this month, and that's where she broke Instagram again with a rare Aryan Khan selfie. "It was the grandest premiere any of us had been to. When the screening got over, I met and congratulated Zoya and the cast. I bumped into Aryan when I was leaving and told him his sister is so amazing in the movie. Then I told him let's take a selfie. He graciously obliged, but I couldn't get the angle right. He said, ‘Ma’am, it's my job.' And that's how it happened, organically.”

Again, Mona didn't expect the selfie would blow up as much as it did or the fact that Aryan doesn't take selfies. “At the party, Suhana kept coming to me and saying her Archies gang wants a selfie with me. The kids are so well brought up. They're so beautiful inside out. That's what upbringing does to you, irrespective of the class you're from,” says Mona, in the hope of the next selfie that breaks the internet. With AbRam, maybe?

