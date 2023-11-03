Finally Shah Rukh Khan's pic from his birthday bash is here, Mona Singh gets a peck from the actor

Mona Singh takes the cake and eats it too. As the fans of Shah Rukh Khan surfed internet the entire day after his star-studded birthday bash on Thursday, it was Laal Singh Chaddha actor Mona Singh who shared two happy pictures with the Jawan star. Not only this, she also got a peck on her head from the birthday boy in one of the pictures. Also read: Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor in epic family pic with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor from Shah Rukh Khan's bash Mona Singh with Shah Rukh Khan at his birthday party.

Mona's pics with Shah Rukh Khan

Sharing the two selfies on Instagram, Mona Singh wrote, “Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas (heart emojis) happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood.”

Shah Rukh is seen in a black shirt and a black waistcoat with a hint of shimmer. Mona is also seen in a black outfit as she smiles wide while posing with Shah Rukh. It seems it was Shah Rukh who clicked the selfie in which he is seen kissing Mona on her head.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “wow you are world best cute do” along with fire emojis. Another commented, “Oh my God. Wowwwww.” One more wrote, “I want to see you both in the same frame on a big screen.” A fan also asked, “Hint of an upcoming Blockbuster ??!!!!!!” A fan also reacted, “Omgg mona darling and King!” One more hailed them as “king srk and queen Mona”.

Mona Singh's recent works

Mona was last seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She played Aamir's titular character's mom in the film and was seen ageing over quite a few decades. She was recently seen in the web series Kafas, Made in Heaven Season 2, and Kaala Paani.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations

Mona Singh is among the many Bollywood stars who joined Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai to celebrate his 58th birthday. Among them were Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, cricketer MS Dhoni, Jawan director Atlee and many others.

On the occasion of Shah Rukh's birthday, the much-anticipated Dunki promo was unveiled on social media. Shah Rukh shared the clip with the caption: "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

