Aryan Khan clicks rare selfie with Mona Singh, fans say 'don't think have ever seen him do that'

Mona poses with Aryan

In the first photo, several people, including Mona and Zoya, posed for the camera and smiled. While Zoya was seen in a cream outfit, Mona opted for a white dress. In the second photo, Aryan clicked a selfie as Mona smiled. They were joined by actor Lakshya.

Mona pens a note

Mona captioned the post, "(Pink heart emoji) Archie’s its time to rockknroll with the gang (guitar and drum emojis). Now streaming on @netflix_in @tigerbabyofficial #archie #bettycooper #veronica #judghead #reggie." Reacting to the post, a person asked, "No pic with SRK this time?" Mona reacted with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Fans react to Mona's pics

A comment read, "All are looking cute.... specially you are looking super cute...." "How do you manage to take such wonderful pics, which no one else can manage. Don't think have ever seen Aryan Khan take a selfie. Seriously wow!" wrote an Instagram user. Another fan commented, "Aah.. moi Rockstar!! Shine on babe.. imma so happy see you being here."

About The Archies event

The Archies event was held recently in Mumbai and was attended by a host of celebrities including Aryan's father-actor Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, brother AbRam Khan and sister Suhana Khan. She is making her Bollywood debut with the Archies. Apart from Suhana, the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda.

About Aryan

Aryan will make his debut as a director soon. In December 2022, Aryan revealed that he had wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project. The details about the show and an official announcement are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled Stardom.

Mona's recent project

Mona was recently seen in the survival drama series Kaala Paani which streamed on Netflix. It also starred Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. It was set in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

