Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed: 'Cricketers should not be doing that'

Shoaib Malik is again in the news because of his personal life. Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s ex-husband, who tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed in January 2023, is grabbing attention for allegedly sending flirty messages to Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed. In a recent interview on Pakistani chat show Life Green Hai, Nawal revealed receiving flirty DMs from Pakistani cricketers, and many are wondering if she was hinting at newly-married Shoaib. Also read: Sana Javed pens adorable post for Shoaib Malik on her birthday Shoaib Malik's name came up during a recent Nawal Saeed interview. He is married to Sana Javed.

How Nawal reacted when asked about Shoaib

Nawal said she receives DMs from many cricketers, and left hosts Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan shocked when she hinted she also got messages from married Pakistani cricketers. When asked if she was talking about Shoaib, Nawal laughed and dodged the question by saying she forgot the name. The actor said she was not too happy about cricketers messaging her. When asked about the context of the messages, Nawal said, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

“Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/sportsman ko idolise karte hai (I feel cricketers should not do that, as people idolise them even more than actors). So if people consider you to be so big (you should not be sliding into DMs),” she added.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik and Pakistani actor Sana Javed, who primarily appears in Urdu television, announced their wedding on January 20, 2024, and shared pictures from their nikah ceremony. Since then, the two have been in the news for their nuptials as well as their past marriages.

Shoaib was earlier married to Sania Mirza, while Sana's ex-husband is Pakistani singer-songwriter, Umair Jaswal. Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018. Sana had married Umair Jaswal in 2020.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place