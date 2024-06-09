Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor congratulate Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister

Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister, and the nation is buzzing with excitement. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday in Delhi, several Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, have come forward to congratulate him. (Also read: Who will attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony?) Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his views on social media.

Celebs send in good wishes

Actor Ajay Devgn took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send in his regards. “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion,” he wrote.

Actor Rishab Shetty also opted for social media route to congratulate him, writing, “Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety”.

Actor Anil Kapoor is also excited about the event. He was seen expressing his views in a video shared by ANI. When asked about the swearing-in ceremony, he said, “I just want the country to prosper, and continue on the path of prosperity. It is positive”.

Talking about actor Anupam Kher, he has revealed that he will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

In an interview to ANI, he said that it is his good fortune that he's taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. "In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam.

Earlier in the day, actor Rajinikanth said that Modi assuming office for the third time is a big achievement and a healthy sign for democracy.

“I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event… Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy,” Rajinikanth told the reporters when he was leaving Chennai for Delhi.

More about the ceremony

Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his council of ministers at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt. He is the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to have been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

According to the officials, over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the oath-taking ceremony.