Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi
Rajinikanth leaves for Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: ‘It is a healthy sign for democracy’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 09, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Rajinikanth has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday.

Actor Rajinikanth will be attending the oath taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, and will be arriving in the national capital shortly. He said that Modi assuming office for the third time is a big achievement and a healthy sign for democracy.

Over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he was spotted leaving for Delhi from his residence in Chennai.

Shows his support for Narendra Modi

As the actor left for Delhi, he spoke to reporters waiting outside the airport, and congratulated Modi. "I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event… Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy,” Rajinikanth told the reporters.

He was also asked about his expectation over the next five years, to which Rajinikanth said the governance will be good and that is what he expected.

What do we know about the ceremony?

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, after the NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The mega event will begin at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt in the national capital.

According to the officials, over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The guest list has been kept compact, given the ensuing G7 meeting in Italy, for which Modi will leave later in the week, reported ANI, citing sources. Following the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rajinikanth’s latest work

When it comes to work, Rajinikanth has exciting films lined up for release. He will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in October and also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. He will soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film’s announcement teaser was met with a good response.

