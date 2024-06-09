Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Maldives President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend swearing-in of PM
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm. He is the first leader since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term. Alongside Narendra Modi, his council of ministers members will also take their oaths today. In anticipation of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been displayed across Delhi....Read More
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.
Several allies, including the TDP, JD(U), and Shiv Sena, are expected to be represented in the coalition government.
These foreign heads will be present today:
- Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay
- President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu (Arrived)
- Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’
- Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (Arrived)
- Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif (Arrived)
- President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Arrived)
PM-elect Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders highlights India's continued commitment to regional engagement. In 2014, he brought together leaders from SAARC nations; in 2019, he extended invitations to countries from the BIMSTEC group.
How are the preparations?
Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.
Over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the swearing-in ceremony. In addition to the leaders and state heads, more than 250 workers involved in the construction of the Parliament will also come to BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya's residence at 3 pm before heading to the President's house to participate in the oath-taking ceremony.
Where to watch live?
President Murmu will administer Narendra Modi's oath at 7.15 pm, and the ceremony will be broadcast live nationwide.
All major national television news channels will air Modi's oath ceremony live on TV and their respective social media platforms at the specified time on Sunday. Additionally, public service broadcaster Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the event on both their TV and YouTube channels.
The oath ceremony will also be available for live streaming on the YouTube channel and official X account of the President of India.
Official number of seats that NDA bagged in LS polls
The official numbers are as follows: NDA-293, INDIA bloc-234, others-16. The BJP secured 240 seats, while the NDA collectively obtained 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats.
Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc, managed to prevent the BJP from achieving a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Maldives President Mohamed arrived in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, receiving a warm welcome.
Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, greeted him at the airport.
Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised the close maritime partnership and neighbourly relations between India and Maldives.
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: PM-elect lays wreath at National War Memorial
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Before his swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, alongside Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh, paid homage at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath.
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Cabinet roles for Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar's parties
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Today, Narendra Modi is scheduled to take the oath of office at a grand event in the national capital, expected to be attended by thousands of people, including foreign dignitaries.
- Reports suggest that approximately 30 ministers will be sworn in during the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
- This marks the first instance in Modi's political career where he will lead a coalition government. The BJP secured 240 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded elections and has garnered support from its NDA allies, including N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
- According to a news channel report, N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP may receive four portfolios, while JD(U) may be allotted two ministerial positions.
- TDP's potential ministerial candidates include Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi, and Daggumalla Prasad.
- Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has reportedly proposed Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur as candidates for the council of ministers, with Thakur being the son of Bharat Ratna awardee and socialist icon, Karpoori Thakur. Full details here
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani set to take oath as ministers
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Two newly elected MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are poised to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as it prepares for its third consecutive term in power at the Centre, confirmed the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party on Sunday.
Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, 36 and son of former Union Minister Yerran Naidu, is slated to become the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister once he takes the oath today in the Narendra Modi-led Union government.
In addition, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a doctor by profession and one of the wealthiest candidates in the recent election, will also be sworn in as the Union Minister of State today, as announced by the TDP.
(ANI)
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory, impose restrictions | Details
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital a no-fly zone on June 9 and 10 for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
In light of the mega event scheduled to begin at 7.15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory warning commuters about road closures and diversions in the national capital.
According to the Delhi traffic police, several roads will be closed from 2 PM to 11 PM on Sunday. These include: Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road, and Pt Pant Marg. Full details here
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: PM-elect visits War Memorial in Delhi
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: On Sunday morning, BJP leader and Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial in the national capital ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening.
The PM-designate was accompanied by Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister from the outgoing cabinet.
Earlier in the day, Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Supporters of PM-designate offer prayers in UP's Prayagraj
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, supporters of PM-designate Narendra Modi are offering prayers at a temple before his swearing-in ceremony today.
Narendra Modi will be sworn in for the third consecutive term at 7.15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.