Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm. He is the first leader since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term. Alongside Narendra Modi, his council of ministers members will also take their oaths today. In anticipation of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been displayed across Delhi....Read More

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Several allies, including the TDP, JD(U), and Shiv Sena, are expected to be represented in the coalition government.

These foreign heads will be present today:

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay

President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu (Arrived)

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (Arrived)

Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif (Arrived)

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Arrived)

PM-elect Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders highlights India's continued commitment to regional engagement. In 2014, he brought together leaders from SAARC nations; in 2019, he extended invitations to countries from the BIMSTEC group.

How are the preparations?

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.

Over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers, will attend the swearing-in ceremony. In addition to the leaders and state heads, more than 250 workers involved in the construction of the Parliament will also come to BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya's residence at 3 pm before heading to the President's house to participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

Where to watch live?

President Murmu will administer Narendra Modi's oath at 7.15 pm, and the ceremony will be broadcast live nationwide.

All major national television news channels will air Modi's oath ceremony live on TV and their respective social media platforms at the specified time on Sunday. Additionally, public service broadcaster Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the event on both their TV and YouTube channels.

The oath ceremony will also be available for live streaming on the YouTube channel and official X account of the President of India.

Official number of seats that NDA bagged in LS polls

The official numbers are as follows: NDA-293, INDIA bloc-234, others-16. The BJP secured 240 seats, while the NDA collectively obtained 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc, managed to prevent the BJP from achieving a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.