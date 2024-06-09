Narendra Modi, council of ministers to take oath today; 8,000 people to attend event: 10 points

BJP leader Narendra Modi will today take oath as the Prime Minister of India at a mega event in the national capital. After having run two successive governments with massive mandates, the Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart will become the head of a coalition government. A host of foreign dignitaries, including several heads of neighbouring countries, will attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Narendra Modi gives a speech after staking claim to form the new union government.(AFP file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party after the Lok Sabha elections. However, the party's tally of 240 seats was 32 short of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament.

Narendra Modi's third government will rely on the support of his National Democratic Alliance partners, N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, whose parties won a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Modi and his council of ministers are expected to take oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

Around 8000 people, including dignitaries from all walks of life, will attend the event.

