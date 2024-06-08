Narendra Modi's swearing-in: 7 foreign leaders among 8,000 guests; Delhi on high alert | Top 10

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9. Security has been beefed up in the national capital and special measures have also been arranged for leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region attending the high-profile event. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers. A view of the gravelled forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan as preparation for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Read: Why hasn't Pakistan congratulated Narendra Modi? Country's vague reply

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after he was elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners submitted their letters of support. Following his appointment, Modi addressed reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, expressing his honour at being named PM-designate. He acknowledged the support of the NDA and discussed the significance of the 18th Lok Sabha in the context of India's upcoming 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

"This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047," he said.

All you need to know about the swearing-in ceremony:

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday. A multi-layered security plan will be implemented at Rashtrapati Bhawan, including five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers. A public advisory declared a No-Fly Zone over Delhi, prohibiting the use of various aerial platforms to prevent threats from criminal or terrorist activities during the ceremony. This restriction will be in effect from June 9 to June 10, with violators facing penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Enhanced security measures are in place for foreign dignitaries, including special protocols at their hotels. Security measures include designated routes for dignitaries from their hotels to the venue, with top hotels like Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi under special security cover. Road closures and traffic diversions are expected, with increased border checks starting today. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. In addition to the Maldives, the event is expected to witness the presence of leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles, as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's Cabinet is expected to include 27-30 ministers, with roughly a third being allies from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to people. There will also be some ministers of state. The formula shared with allies suggests a Cabinet minister’s post for every four-five MPs and a junior minister’s post for every two, according to people aware of the matter. Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda are leading negotiations with allies. Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States are planning celebrations across 22 cities to mark the event. The Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP-USA) will host events in cities such as New York, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco over the next two weekends. OFBJP-USA plans to launch an advocacy campaign to strengthen India-US relations, mobilize the Indian diaspora, and push for the establishment of an NRI Commission to address issues faced by overseas Indians, such as property disputes and banking problems. The change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be suspended on June 8, 15, and 22 due to preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers and President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of Parliament. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is expected to begin around June 15, with the oath-taking of newly elected members over the first two days. A new Speaker will be elected subsequently, and the President will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, formally inaugurating the session. The session will likely conclude on June 22. The recent parliamentary elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party-NDA secure a decisive victory even as Modi's party fell 32 seats short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House. The NDA, which includes major allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(R)), together secured 293 seats, providing a comfortable majority.

With inputs from agencies