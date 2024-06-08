Why hasn't Pakistan congratulated Narendra Modi? Country's vague reply

Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister, Pakistan on Friday said it desired "cooperative ties" with all its neighbours, including India. Pakistan's foreign office claimed it wanted the resolution of disputes through talks. Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.(Reuters file photo)

However, the foreign office spokesperson of Pakistan, when asked why the country hasn't congratulated Narendra Modi over his electoral victory, appeared to be evasive.

Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, replying to the query, said it was the right of the people of India to decide about their own leadership.

She said the country didn't have any comment to make on India's electoral process. She further said since the formation of government was going on in India, it was “premature” to talk about congratulating Narendra Modi.

Referring to BJP leaders ridiculing the country in their election speeches, she claimed Pakistan had been acting responsibly despite "rhetoric coming from India".

Several countries, including the United States, have congratulated PM-elect Narendra Modi after BJP emerged as the single-largest party following India's general elections.

Heads of seven neighbouring countries are attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

However, there has been no customary message from Pakistan.

When Imran Khan's party, PTI, emerged as the single largest party in 2018, PM Modi had congratulated him before he was sworn-in as the prime minister.

Earlier this year, Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for becoming the prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after the Indian Parliament suspended Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has maintained that the decision in the erstwhile state is India's internal matter.

India and Pakistan's relationship went downhill after after the Pulwama terror attack. New Delhi then launched an airstrike on terror camps in Balakot.

New Delhi maintains that it wants normal relations with Pakistan contingent upon the country stemming cross-border terrorism emerging from its soil.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats. The Opposition alliance won 234 seats.