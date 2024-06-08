No change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 8, 15 & 22. Here's why

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday announced to cancel the weekly Change of Guard Ceremony on June 8, 15 and 22 due to the preparation for the oath ceremony of Prime Minister and his council of ministers at the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and address to both the houses of the parliament by President Droupadi Murmu. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony.(File)

"The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President," it said in a statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to take charge.

Security tightened across Delhi:

In wake of the swearing ceremony of the new union government, the security has been tightened across the national capital. The top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at the designated hotels where the guests would be staying.

It also issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," the police said in an advisory issued on X.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi has been elected as the NDA' Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall on Friday. Later in the day, he met President Murmu and staked a claim to form the government at the centre. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP president J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats. The Congress, however, registered an improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats, the INDIA bloc got 234 seats.