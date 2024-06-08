Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: ‘Second leader after Nehru’ - BJP on Narendra Modi's 3rd term as PM
Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi has been elected as the NDA Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall. Modi later met veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences. Modi also met ex-President Ram Nath Kovind....Read More
Later in the day, he met President Droupadi Murmu and staked a claim to form the government at the centre. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after BJP chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.
Additionally, top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan to prepare for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. In addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
Meanwhile, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will likely begin around June 15, news agency PTI reported citing the sources.
The first session will commence in the third week of June, with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, which is likely to continue for two days, after which a new Speaker will be elected. The next day, the sources said the president would address a joint meeting between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, thus formally inaugurating the session. However, the new Union Cabinet will take the final call on the session dates. The session is likely to conclude on June 22.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:
A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: What was the vote margin by which Modi won the Varanasi seat?
Narendra Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Modi secured 6,12,970 votes, while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes.
The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, Ather Jamal Lari, finished in third place with 33,766 votes.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Chidambaram lauds Congress, DMK performance in Tamil Nadu in LS poll results
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram underscored the success of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, saying that the Congress-DMK alliance achieved a significant victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“In Tamil Nadu, from INDIA alliance Congress - DMK has swept the elections with 100/100. We thank Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry people,” Chidambaram said during a press conference in Chennai on Friday.
Comparing the BJP's performance to that of the INDIA bloc, Chidambaram emphasised that the INDIA bloc outperformed in these Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP experienced a significant reduction in its numbers from their original target.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘He is the second leader after Nehru,’ says BJP's OP Choudhary on Modi's third term as PM
Minister of Finance of Chhattisgarh, OP Choudhary, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic accomplishment of being the “second leader in Indian history to win three consecutive terms in office.”
“The people of India have blessed PM Modi as he is going to become the second person after Pandit Nehru to be the PM in three straight terms,” Choudhary stated.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: NC-Congress alliance gets 41 % vote share in J&K Lok Sabha elections
The INDIA bloc partners National Conference (NC) and Congress have received 41.6 % of the total votes which were polled in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha elections in 2024, an analysis of the Election Commission of India data indicated.
In contrast the parties which were opposed to the bloc like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Apni Party (AP) and People’s Conference (PC) have collectively garnered 31.7% of the total polled votes.
An analysis of the Form 20 result sheets of all the five parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir revealed that 51.59 lakh people voted in the five phase election in the union territory.
Of the 51.59 lakh votes, the NC and Congress candidates managed to secure 21.45 lakh votes while BJP, AP and PC got 16.40 lakh votes collectively.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: CEC thanks all DMs, Commissioners of police, SPs, SSPs for conducting the general elections
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar wrote an appreciation letter to all district magistrates and deputy commissioners (returning officers and district election officers), commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police, and superintendents of police for their “exemplary performance and leadership” while conducting the recently concluded general elections. Individual letters will also be sent to all officials, the ECI said.
In his letter to the district magistrates expressing his appreciation and gratitude, Kumar wrote, “It [the electoral process] has tested the capacity to maintain timelines and deadlines as any violation could have severely derailed the process itself, especially in the times when patterns/designs were manifest to find faults without corresponding evidence and magnify the same to create distrust.”
Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP legislature party in Odisha to announce name of new CM today
Amid the suspense over the name of the next chief minister of Odisha, a senior tribal MLA from BJP in the state on Friday said the 78-member legislature party would meet on Saturday to announce the name.
Senior MLA Rabinarayan Naik from Kuchinda of Sambalpur district on Friday said, the state legislature party would meet in Bhubaeswar and announce the name ahead of the swearing in ceremony of the BJP government on June 10. "The parliamentary party is likely to take a call on the new chief minister on Friday and a formal announcement would be made on Saturday," said Naik.
The BJP parliamentary board is the highest decision making body for all important issues starting from selection of candidates to formation of government and selection of chief minister. All the 20 BJP MPs from Odisha have been consulted by the top leadership.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Clamour likely at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting for Rahul Gandhi to take over as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Saturday evening.
With Congress to decide the name of its leader in Lok Sabha, there would be a clamour for party leader Rahul Gandhi to assume the key role, party sources said. Rahul Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli.
The sources said party MPs including KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi are expected to make the demand by raising their hands.
The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha will also be Leader of Opposition in the House as the party has won the requisite number of seats in general elections.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Old and New faces likely to get chance in union cabinet from JD(U), BJP and other NDA allies
The union cabinet of new BJP led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be formed on Sunday may have a mix of 'old and new faces' as ministers from Bihar, where BJP's key ally Janata Dal ( United ) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gained big polticial clout with 12 MPs whose support is crucial for stabilty of the new dispenation.
Sources in the NDA said the JD(U), being a key ally now, is likely to get three cabinet berths atleast based on its strength of 12 MP with the party keen to strike a caste balance in selecting its nominees by giving proper represnetation to upper castes , OBCs and extremely backward classes(EBCs), who form the traditional vote bank of the party. If JD (U) leaders, aware of the matter are to be believed, the JD (U), is eyeing at Railways and Agriculture ministries.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tharoor bats for Rahul as Leader of Opposition, says he was 'man of the match' of LS polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as "the man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would be fitting that he takes on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House.
In an interview with PTI after his fourth-straight Lok Sabha polls victory, Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate have given a "comeuppance" to the BJP's "overweening arrogance" and its "my way or the high way attitude".
"It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition," Tharoor said on the incoming coalition government of the NDA.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Nitish Kumar set to get 'upper hand' in state govt as key ally of NDA
With the JD(U) emerging as a key constituent of the NDA with BJP falling short of majority by around 32 seats on its own, there are indications the JD(U) has been assured of not facing any hurdles in governance and key decision making by the BJP in the coalition government in Bihar, as per top sources in the NDA.
One senior JD(U) leader said the JD(U) is likely to have an 'upper hand' now in governance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar getting more autonomy in taking big ticket decisions on state's development as per his own wishes with little interference from the any of the allies including BJP. It means, the BJP which had become more assertive in government functioning may have to play second fiddle to the JD(U).
“We are not bargaining. But, yes, we feel now the JD(U) being a key constituent of the NDA will have not much problems in smooth governance in Bihar and coalition will run more in a synchronised manner without much hurdles coming in our ways from any allies in Bihar," said the leader, referring to how the JD(U) had faced some odd situations in the past when BJP leaders had become more aggressive in governance.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Nepal PM, Sri Lankan president to arrive on June 9 for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will arrive in the national capital on June 9 to attend the oath ceremony of Narendra Modi.
Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal confirmed his visit following a telephonic conversation with Modi on Wednesday evening, during which he extended an invitation to his Nepali counterpart for the ceremony.
The Nepali Prime Minister, in turn, confirmed his attendance, with a formal announcement expected soon.
"During Wednesday evening's telephonic conversation between two leaders, the invitation was extended to the Nepali PM for attendance in the swearing-in ceremony. The Nepali Prime Minister also confirmed the attendance. A formal announcement will be made soon," the senior official told ANI seeking anonymity.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: VPP chief asks Assam CM To watch own backyard after the latter says people of one religion didn't vote NDA
President of the Meghalaya's Voice of the People Party (VPP) Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Friday asked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look at his own backyard instead of interfering with the affairs of Meghalaya.
Condemning Sarma’s statement that a particular religion in Meghalaya was the cause for NDA’s defeat in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Basaiawmoit said, “This is a message that I would like to send to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, who seems to be habitual loose talker that he should mind his own business and should rather look at his own backyard. He has no right whatsoever to interfere in the affairs of the state of Meghalaya as far as the recently concluded parliamentary election is concerned.”
“In a democratic country like India, the people of Meghalaya have the right to choose or elect any person as long as he is a citizen of India and qualified for the candidature. The people of Meghalaya are not so naive, not to know about the aims, objectives, agendas and manifestos of political parties that are taking part in this election. And as the citizens of this democratic country, we have liberty to choose any party we like,” he reminded.
Stating that churches in Meghalaya have never been involved in electoral politics, Basaiawmoit said, “However, as a community, we will choose to elect a party or candidate which believe in the Constitution of India, respect the provisions of Constitution of India, believe in the secularism of India and the party that protects the interest of the minority communities. Therefore you cannot expect that as a Christian, I will vote or elect a person, who belongs to a party that stands against the Constitution of India, that is not secular and which is also a threat to the minority in the country and that is the right of every citizen to decide.”
Election Results 2024 LIVE: JD-U priorities go much beyond cabinet berths, BJP share from Bihar set to fall
The hung House after the Lok Sabha elections may have come as a blessing in disguise for the smaller parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is set to form the new government for the third consecutive term to Narendra Modi Modi as Prime Minister without much hassles due to the inadequate numerical strength of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
While the BJP with 240 seats has a clear dominance, the shortfall of 32 seats for a majority looks big and it is for the first time since 2014 on the defensive. Though the NDA numbers add up to 292 with alliance partners like like the JD-U, TDP and others, the fragility due to rising aspirations is what the I.N.D.I.A. block would keep its eye on.
This has given hopes for parties like the JD-U of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to bargain hard, but a party insider said it would not be at the cost of the NDA stability.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: No change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 8, 15, and 22 due to PM's swearing-in event
The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President, said an official statement from President's Secretariat.
"The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President," read an official statement.
Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: First session of 18th Lok Sabha likely to commence around June 15, says report
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is likely to begin around June 15, sources said Friday.
The first session will commence in the third week of June with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, the sources said, adding the oath-taking is likely to continue for two days, following which a new Speaker will be elected.
The next day, the president will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, thus formally inaugurating the session, the sources added.
The final call on the dates of the session will be taken by the new Union Cabinet. During the session, Prime Minister Modi will also introduce members of his Council of Ministers to both the Houses.
The session is likely to conclude on June 22.