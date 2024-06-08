Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi displays a letter from the President Draupadi Murmu, inviting him to form the next central government, outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on Friday.

Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi has been elected as the NDA Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall. Modi later met veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences. Modi also met ex-President Ram Nath Kovind.

Later in the day, he met President Droupadi Murmu and staked a claim to form the government at the centre. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after BJP chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.

Additionally, top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan to prepare for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. In addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will likely begin around June 15, news agency PTI reported citing the sources.

The first session will commence in the third week of June, with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, which is likely to continue for two days, after which a new Speaker will be elected. The next day, the sources said the president would address a joint meeting between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, thus formally inaugurating the session. However, the new Union Cabinet will take the final call on the session dates. The session is likely to conclude on June 22.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:

A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.