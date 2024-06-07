Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on June 9, time of swearing in revealed

Narendra Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third time on June 9 at 7:15 pm, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. The members of his council of ministers will also be sworn-in on that day.



Earlier, Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.



“Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” the President's office posted on X.



Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi displays a letter from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, inviting him to form the next central government, outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.(AP)

“The President requested Shri Narendra Modi to: i) advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and ii) indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan added.



“This is the first election after Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. For the third time, the NDA government has been given a chance by the people to serve the country. I want to thank the people of this country for giving us this chance,” Modi said at a briefing after his meeting with the President.

“I assure the people that the government will not fail in fulfilling their aspirations in the third term. I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every Indian,” he added.



Modi, 73, was formally chosen as the leader of the NDA, with the proposal being supported by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United), whose support is crucial to the ruling coalition.



The NDA is comfortably placed with 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Out of these, BJP is the single largest party with 240 seats. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had secured 303 seats.