Narendra Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form govt

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.



Modi, 73, will be sworn on Sunday, June 9, in as the prime minister for a third straight term, equalling the feat of India's first premier Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.



“This is the first election after Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav...For the third time, the NDA government has been given a chance by the people to serve to country...I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every Indiaṇ,” Modi said in his address after meeting the president.



Earlier in the day, Modi was formally elected as the leader of the NDA, receiving support from Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.



“Our 10 years just trailer, we will work much harder, faster for development of our country; people know we will deliver,” Modi said.



"There were efforts to not acknowledge this very victory, to cast a 'shadow of defeat' on this victory. But all such efforts remained fruitless... Such things 'die very young', and it happened," Modi said at the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party.



“Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India. If you miss now, you will miss forever. That is why we are having a wonderful opportunity today,” Naidu said, while endorsing Modi as the leader of the coalition.

PM Modi with President Murmu