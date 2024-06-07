At NDA meet, Narendra Modi's EVM dig at Opposition: 'Phone calls started…'

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at the Opposition for their claims of tampered Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that the election results on June 4 disproved all their allegations and demonstrated the integrity of the voting machine and electoral process, effectively silencing their complaints. Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi (PTI)

Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary meeting, PM Narendra Modi said when the results were being announced on Tuesday, he asked someone if the EVMs were still alive or dead. He added that they always accused the voting machine and the electoral process and have ensured that people stop believing in democracy and the democratic process of India.

"When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM," news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Modi slammed the INDIA bloc leaders and said he thought that the former would take out the funeral procession of the EVM and would harp about the machine over their loss. But the results made them shut their mouths.

The senior BJP leader, however, claimed that perhaps the EVM would be accused again in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"I hope I won't hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we enter 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM...The country will never forgive them," Modi added.

In the meeting, Narendra Modi was elected was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA, and the Lok Sabha, and is set to become the prime minister for the third time. He would take the oath on Sunday at 6pm.

Earlier, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar also took potshots at those raising questions about the EVMs, saying the EVMs should be left to rest until the next elections as they are to be readied to be abused again in the upcoming polls. Addressing the media on the allegations of EVM tampering, Rajiv Kumar said for the past 20-22 elections, a similar tradition has been followed where EVMs were accused of being tampered with, and their credibility was always questioned. But in the end, they have always shown the results.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.

