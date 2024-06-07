Election Results LIVE Updates: Leaders of 7 countries invited to Modi's oath ceremony

Election Results LIVE Updates: Days after Lok Sabha results were announced, hectic discussions are underway for Narendra Modi's anticipated third term. The newly elected members of the BJP-led NDA are scheduled to meet today to elect Narendra Modi as their leader (prime minister). After Modi's election as the NDA leader, MPs and the senior members of the NDA, including Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, are likely to join Modi for a meeting with the President to present her the list of MPs supporting him and stake claim to form the government....Read More

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations throughout the day as the party set in motion government formation efforts amid a demand by a senior Janata Dal (United) leader that his party should receive respectable representation in the union cabinet.

Modi earlier submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and is set to take oath for a third consecutive term, likely on Sunday, after NDA coalition partners assure their support. Wednesday saw intense negotiations and key meetings by both the Congress-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led NDA as no single party secured a mandate to form the government on its own.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:

A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.