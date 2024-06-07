Election Results LIVE Updates: Leaders of 7 countries invited to Modi's oath ceremony
Election Results LIVE Updates: Days after Lok Sabha results were announced, hectic discussions are underway for Narendra Modi's anticipated third term. The newly elected members of the BJP-led NDA are scheduled to meet today to elect Narendra Modi as their leader (prime minister). After Modi's election as the NDA leader, MPs and the senior members of the NDA, including Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, are likely to join Modi for a meeting with the President to present her the list of MPs supporting him and stake claim to form the government....Read More
Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations throughout the day as the party set in motion government formation efforts amid a demand by a senior Janata Dal (United) leader that his party should receive respectable representation in the union cabinet.
Modi earlier submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and is set to take oath for a third consecutive term, likely on Sunday, after NDA coalition partners assure their support. Wednesday saw intense negotiations and key meetings by both the Congress-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led NDA as no single party secured a mandate to form the government on its own.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results:
A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.
Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti parties fling accusations against each other after LS drubbing
Soon after the Mahayuti’s poor show in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, alliance partners have launched a blame-game against each other. The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) tally nosedived to 17 in LS 2024 from 41 in 2019. The BJP won nine seats, Shiv Sena seven and NCP one. Read more
Election Results LIVE: Fissures within the BJP become prominent after the party’s poll-fiasco in WB; state leadership being blamed
Even as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is all set to form the new government this weekend, fissures have surfaced within the party’s unit in West Bengal after the poll fiasco in the eastern state.
A section of the party’s state leaders has already spoken out against those who were in charge of the party in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls without naming any-one.
“Several BJP leaders had made secret pacts with TMC leaders. Else you can’t get this result. The secret understanding (between TMC and BJP leaders) were at the local level, district level and at the state level. Without this such a result can’t be explained,” Saumitra Khan who won from Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat with a BJP ticket, told media persons. He is a three-time MP.
While the count of BJP’s Lok Sabha seats dropped from 18 in 2019 to 12 in 2024, several sitting and former MPs, present and former Union ministers and senior leaders of the party, including Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Locket Chatterjee, Subhas Sarkar and Debasree Chaudhuri among others - were defeated.
Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah faces backlash for sharing article connecting Er Rashid's win with secessionism
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah faced backlash for sharing an article which suggested that Engineer Abdul Rashid’s victory in Baramulla Lok sabha constituency “will empower secessionists”.
In a major setback, Abdullah lost to independent candidate Engineer Abdul Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail under UAPA charges, by 2.4 lakh votes.
Rashid, whose campaign was led by his sons, received 4.72 lakh votes while Omar got 2.68 lakh votes and People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone came third with 1.73 lakh votes.
On Wednesday, Abdullah shared a quote on ‘X’ from an article published in an online portal with the premise that Rashid’s win “will empower secessionists, and give Kashmir’s defeated Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope”.
Social media users reacted harshly for sharing the quote with one calling Omar a ‘sore loser’.
Election Results LIVE: Days after Naveen Patnaik defeat in polls, bureaucrats in Odisha chief minister's office put in their papers
Two days after the defeat of BJD in the assembly election ending the 24-year-long tenure of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, three officers in the Odisha chief minister's office put in their papers on Thursday signalling a bigger purge in the state bureaucracy.
On Thursday, retired IAS officers R Balakrishnan, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra who served as chief advisor, Special Initiatives and chief advisor, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) respectively resigned from their posts while principal secretary of IT and electronics department Manoj Mishra too put in his papers. The three officers were part of the CMO bureaucracy for quite some time.
Their resignations have been accepted by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department with effect from 5th June forenoon.
Balakrishnan, a 1984-batch IAS officer was appointed as chief advisor (Special Initiatives) in CMO in the rank of Chief Secretary with responsibilities that included looking after Special Development Councils, Tribal Museum, Craft Museum, Input to Heritage Cabinet, Odia University and Odia Virtual Academy. Balakrishnan’s appointment had come in for a lot of criticism over his proximity to erstwhile CM's private secretary VK Pandian. In August 2019, he was made chief advisor to chief minister.
Election Results LIVE: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Congress, AAP alliance, dubs it as 'selfish friendship'
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla strongly criticised the Congress and AAP alliance as a "friendship of selfishness."
Poonawalla's comments came in response to Delhi government minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai's announcement that there would be no alliance between the two parties in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
Gopal Rai stated on Thursday that the AAP would contest the Delhi assembly elections independently, without any alliance with the Congress. He emphasized that the alliance between the two parties was forged solely for the Lok Sabha polls and would not extend to the state elections.
Poonawalla criticized Rai's statement, highlighting the failure of the INDIA bloc, which had failed to secure any of the seven seats in Delhi.
"Gopal Rai has said that after they (INDIA alliance) have won 0 out of 7 seats in Delhi, there will be no alliance between the Congress party and AAP in the Assembly elections. This was only a friendship of selfishness. Now they will abuse each other in Delhi too. This is the real face of the INDI alliance," Poonawalla said on Thursday.
Election Results LIVE: Jockeying intensifies for posts ahead of key NDA meet today
Negotiations to form the next Union government kicked into high gear on Thursday as allies jockeyed for crucial Cabinet berths a day ahead of a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in the Capital that is expected to set the stage for a third term as Prime Minister for Narendra Modi. The second and third largest constituents of the NDA, the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United), held meetings of their own as they finalised the list of demands even as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah called on Modi after meeting Rajnath Singh to discuss issues such as portfolio allocation. Read more
Election Results LIVE: NDA to contest 2025 Bihar assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership
The BJP Bihar unit on Thursday announced that the NDA would contest the 2025 assembly polls in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“The NDA will contest the next assembly elections in Bihar under the CM’s leadership. We have started preparations for it,” Samrat Chaudhary, BJP state president-cum-deputy chief minister said on Thursday at party office after taking stock of party performance in polls.
The announcement comes after a not so good performance by the BJP in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. BJP contested on 17 seats and won on 12, losing five seats. Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) contested 16 seats and emerged victorious in 12 while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won five and one seat each.
Kumar’s party JD-U, which was written off, has become crucial player for NDA government formation at the Centre as the BJP has failed to attain a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own.
Election Results LIVE: Congress' "one-third" jibe at Narendra Modi; poses four questions before his oath-taking ceremony
After the Lok Sabha poll outcomes, the Congress on Thursday questioned Narendra Modi whether he would fulfil his promise of giving special category status to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.
In the same breath, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Modi 3.0 government, saying it is "Modi 1/3 government".
In a video shared on X, Congress' general secretary posed four questions to the Prime Minister, saying he has four questions for the prime minister -- two for Andhra Pradesh and two for Bihar.
"Our four questions to the one-third Prime Minister who is going to be elected. 1. On 30 April 2014, in the holy city of Tirupati, you promised to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. Will that promise be fulfilled now? 2. Will you stop the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant now? 3. Will you fulfil your 2014 election promise and the ten-year-old demand of your ally Nitish Kumar by giving special state status to Bihar? 4. Do you promise to conduct a caste census in the entire country like Bihar?" senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on 'X'
Election Results LIVE: Congress effectively at 100, talks on LoP set to start
Sangli parliamentarian Vishal Patil on Thursday extended his support to the Congress, taking the effective tally of the party to 100 even as it fixed two crucial meetings over the next two days that will shape its legislative and political agenda and take a call on naming the new Leader of Opposition (LoP).
Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, was with the Congress, but fought the elections as an independent after ally Uddhav Thackeray staked claim to the Sangli seat. He emerged victorious by around 100,000 votes. His inclusion helps the Congress effectively touch three figures for the first time in a decade after two dismal showings in 2014 and 2019.
Election Results LIVE: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee meets SP, AAP and Sena leaders in Delhi, Mumbai
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday held one-on-one talks with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha in Delhi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, triggering speculations that the regional forces could be working on a strategy of their own while the National Democratic Alliance geared up to see Narendra Modi taking oath as Prime Minister for the third time.
Abhishek, 36, was sent to the INDIA coalition’s meeting in Delhi on Wednesday by his aunt and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chairperson, as her emissary.
After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the 27 partners of the coalition would play the role of a strong opposition and let the Bharatiya Janata Party form the government with its NDA partners.
On Thursday morning, Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, went to meet Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Delhi. Their meeting went on for around 45 minutes. None of the leaders disclosed their discussions before the media.
Election Results LIVE: New BJP government in Odisha to be sworn on June 10, preparation begins
The swearing in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in Odisha would be held on June 10 in Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, senior leaders of the party said on Thursday.
BJP leader and its spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah along with chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states who campaigned for the party in the election.
During campaigning, Modi and other BJP leaders had announced that if BJP formed government, it would be sworn in on June 10.
BJP won 78 seats in the Odisha Assembly elections while two rebels of the party who contested as independent and won have decided to join the party raising the strength to 80 in the 147 member Odisha Assembly. The party won a little over 40 per cent of the total votes, a rise of nearly 8 per cent from what it had secured in 2019.
Election Results LIVE: Naveen Patnaik may work as Leader of Opposition in Odisha
As questions hang over the future of Naveen Patnaik and the Biju Janata Dal after its poll debacle, several party leaders on Thursday said while Patnaik may not opt out of an active role in state politics and take up the role of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, he may depute another leader to officiate on his behalf in key meetings and Assembly sittings.
Patnaik, whose reign as chief minister came to an end on June 5 after his party could win just 51 seats, less than half of what it had won in 2019 election in the 147-member assembly, on Wednesday held a meeting of his party MLAs in Naveen Niwas where he said his party would play the role of a constructive opposition. He asked the MLAs to serve the people of their constituency and the state. “We have worked hard to reduce poverty from 70% to 10%. Our efforts in agriculture, irrigation and women empowerment have led to this achievement,” he told his MLAs.
While political experts painted a gloomy future of BJD in view of lack of a second rung leadership and Patnaik's failing health, several party leaders said there was little danger of the party disintegrating in the near future.
BJD's organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Dash said everything in BJD runs as per the directions of Naveen Patnaik. "No one else other than Naveen babu has led the party. He was the topmost leader in the party and will remain so," he said.
Election Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘biggest stock market scam’, seeks JPC probe; BJP hits back
The BJP on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi's allegations relating to connection between "BJP, exit pollsters and dubious foreign investors" and accused the Congress leader of "conspiring to mislead market investors".
Addressing a press conference, Piyush Goyal said that the Congress leader "has still not overcome the opposition's defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections. Several opposition parties had come together to form the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had given "investment advice" to people during the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and there was a loss of lakhs of crores to retail investors also due to "fake exit polls". He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the "biggest stock market scam".
Election Results LIVE: INDIA bloc allies in Bihar increase their vote share as compared to NDA allies
Vote share of national and state parties have witnessed a change in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls in Bihar as compared to the 2019 general polls with opposition INDIA bloc allies having increased its vote share as compared to NDA allies in this election. The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) has scored higher vote percentage among major parties in the state as compared to 2019 polls.
In the ruling NDA, BJP, having contested 17 this election , has recorded 20.52% votes as compared 24.06% in 2019 polls when it had contested 17 seats only in alliance with partner JD(U) and other allies of NDA, as per election commission of India ( ECI) data. This is a dip by 3.54% from the last election in 2019. The BJP has won 12 seats this election.
Similarly, the JD(U), which contested 16 seats this election, has registered 18.52% vote share while in 2019, the party having contested 17 seats in alliance with BJP, had recorded 22.26 % vote share. This is again a dip by 3.74% as compared to the vote share of the party in 2019 polls. The JD(U) has won 12 seats this election.
Election Results LIVE: Leaders of 7 countries invited to PM's oath ceremony
India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the focus on cooperation with Indian Ocean states were the main factors behind a decision to invite the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Sri Lanka to the prime minister’s oath ceremony on June 9.
Initial reports had said the leaders of five countries would be invited to the ceremony where Narendra Modi will take oath for his third term, but people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity on Thursday that the Maldives and Seychelles had been added to the list.
Modi invited the leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius to attend the inauguration during separate phone conversations on Wednesday, and formal invitations were sent to all seven countries on Thursday, the people said.