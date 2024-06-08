Watch | How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for Narendra Modi's swearing-in

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on Sunday, June 9, and the preparations for the grand ceremony are currently underway at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony will be attended by a number of international leaders. A view of the gravelled forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan as preparation for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The official YouTube channel of the President of India released visuals from the Rashtrapati Bhavan a day before the swearing-in ceremony, showing the preparations underway for the large-scale event on Sunday evening.

The visuals from Rashtrapati Bhavan show security personnel around the area where the ceremony will be conducted, workers laying down chairs for the guests as well as a lush red carpet on the premises. Portable air conditioners, coolers, and fans can also be seen in the video, keeping in mind the soaring temperatures in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has implemented strict security measures across the national capital in view of the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new cabinet on June 9. Multi-layered security arrangements have been made for Sunday, with five companies of paramilitary forces deployed around the Rashtrapati Bhavan. NSG commandos, drones and snipers will also remain on alert around the premises.

Sri Lanka's president Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives' Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay, Nepal's Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Mauritius' Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have accepted the invitation to attend the event.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will be administered the oath of office by President Murmu on Sunday. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive time, bagging 293 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 240 seats in the elections, emerging as the single largest party in the coalition. Its opposition, Indian National Congress, bagged 99 seats.