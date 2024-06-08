Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan: When, where to watch live

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time on Sunday, June 9, in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM designate Narendra Modi's oath will be administered by President Droupadi Murmu at 7:15 pm, to be broadcasted live across the country. Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi will be sworn in tomorrow (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

An official announcement reads, “The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 07.15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

President Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister designate on Friday, soon after BJP chief JP Nadda submitted a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Apart from Modi, the council of ministers under the new NDA government will also be sworn in on Sunday evening.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government.

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be broadcasted live across TV news channels. It will also be available for streaming on YouTube and other official social media handles.

Narendra Modi oath ceremony: When, where to watch live

All national television news channels will broadcast the oath ceremony of Modi live on TV and their social media channels at 7:15 pm on Sunday. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will also run the live telecast of the event on their TV and YouTube channel.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel and X account of the President of India.

The list of cabinet ministers will also be announced by the newly-formed NDA government tomorrow. While leaders like Shah and Singh are seen within the party as a certainty in the new Cabinet, former chief ministers who have won the Lok Sabha polls like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Manohar Lal Khattar and Sarbananda Sonowal are strong contenders for joining the government.

Ram Mohan Naidu of the TDP, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are among the allies who may be a part of the new government, sources said, adding that either Singh or Jha will be accommodated from the JD(U) quota.

(With inputs from PTI)